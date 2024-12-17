REPORT: Former Virginia Tech Quarterback Michael Vick Hired To Be Next Head Coach At Norfolk State
One of the all-time greats at Virginia Tech just landed his first head coaching gig. There were multiple reports yesterday that Norfolk State and Sacramento State were interested in hiring former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick and now today, Vick is being hired as the next head coach at Norfolk State according to a report from David Teel and Michael Sauls at the Virginian-Pilot,
Their report states "Vick and NSU agreed to contract terms Tuesday, multiple sources said, with an introductory news conference expected within a week. He replaces Dawson Odums, whom the Spartans dismissed last month after a four-season run in which the program went 15-30."
You can read the ful report here.
Yesterday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Sacramento State was a school interested in hiring the former Hokie great as their head coach. Per Schefter "Sacramento State plans to move up to FBS, is building a new stadium and has over $50 million in NIL. Sacramento State would build an experienced coaching staff around Vick that is inline with the new frontier of college football." It turns out that Vick is going to be heading to Norfolk State, which was the first reported school to be interested in having Vick as their head coach.
Vick led the Hokies to a 22-2 record while he was a quarterback, earning a Big East championship and winning the 2000 Gator Bowl before he was drafted with the first pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Vick had an incredible and historic career in the NFL, and it's safe to say that Vick is loved in Blacksburg, Virginia. In two years in Blacksburg, Vick totaled over 3,000 yards passing, 1,200 yards rushing, and 36 total touchdowns. He led Virginia Tech to a birth in the 1999 BCS National Championship against Florida State and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting that season, finishing behind Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne and Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton.
This will be a fascinating hire for Norfolk State and one that Hokies fans will watch closely. Vick does not have any head coaching experience at the FBS level, but that does not mean that he could not have success. You can look at Deion Sanders as a recent example of a former player who had no prior coaching experience at the FBS or FCS level and he was fantastic at Jackson State and at Colorado. Sanders had the Buffaloes in the thick of the Big 12 title race, WR/CB Travis Hunter just won the Heisman Trophy, and Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders are projected to be top-five picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Does that mean Vick will be as good as Sanders has in his career? No, but I think he is going to have a chance to succeed at Norfolk State.
