Report: Virginia Tech Targeting NFL Coach for Defensive Coordinator Job
Per reports from Matt Zenitz and Pete Thamel, Virginia Tech is keying in on a new defensive coordinator, as they are targeting Arizona Cardinals' linebacker coach Sam Siefkes for their vacancy on the defensive staff for Virginia Tech.
The defensive coordinator job in Blacksburg has been vacant since early-December when Brent Pry and Virginia Tech announced that they were parting ways with Chris Marve as a defensive coordinator.
"I appreciate the work Coach Marve, Coach Crook, and Coach Galt have put into Virginia Tech football,” said Pry. "They are great men who, alongside their families, have poured into our university and our student-athletes. However, our on-field results have not met our standards. As head coach, it is my responsibility to make the necessary changes to restore this program to its rightful place among college football’s best and deliver the success Hokie Nation deserves.”
Virginia Tech has long been regarded as a "sleeping giant", and Brent Pry wants to restore that dominance that Virginia Tech once said.
That's why it would make sense if Pry possibly hired Sam Siefkes as Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator. Siefkes has quickly rose through the coaching ranks. He was hired as Arizona's full-time linebacker coach after serving as the Minnesota Vikings' assistant linebackers' coach.
His last defensive coordinator job was at the FCS level. Siefkes served as Wofford's defensive coordinator for two years. The Terriers won the Southern Conference championship.
The Cardinals run a 4-2-5 front defensively, varying in some other looks from time to time, and the Cardinals linebackers excelled in that unit under Siefkes. The sack-leader for the Cardinals was Zaven Collins who was formerly an inside linebacker.
Siefkes was not the mastermind behind the Cardinals' defense, but for a linebacker group that was highly effected by injury and outperformed expectations of what Arizona's defense would look like and play like and Siefkes led that group pretty well.
Siefkes, who is in his early-30s, becomes one of the youngest coordinators at the FBS level.
Pete Thamel and Matt Zenitz, who first reported that Virginia Tech was interested in Sam Siefkes, had high praise for the potential hire.
Thamel said, "Siefkes is an integral part of the Cardinals' innovative NFL scheme, and he brings collegiate defensive coordinator experience, including a stint at Wofford." He continued, "He brings NFL experience from two seasons with the Vikings as a quality control coach and the assistant linebackers coach. Along with his time at Wofford, he’s also coordinated defense at UW-Platteville. His time around one of the NFL’s most innovative and successful defenses in Arizona attracted Tech’s brass to him, and he also brings collegiate play calling experience."
Zenitz had some similarly positive things to mention, "During his time in the NFL, Siefkes has coached players like former Pro Bowler Eric Kendricks in Minnesota and others in Arizona such as Kyzir White, who posted 137 tackles for the Cardinals this season"
