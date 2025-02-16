Virginia Tech Defeats Bucknell 27-1 to Win First Series
The Hokies bounced back after an irregular out-of-conference loss against Bucknell in the second game of the series. The Hokies had to play a double-header after suffering some injuries in game one, but they decided to prove all the doubters wrong in game three.
From the start of this game it was complete dominance. The freshman, Logan Eisenrich got the nod for the start after not pitching a game for 18 months. The freshman underwent Tommy John during his senior year, and was unable to pitch since.
In the first inning, he would strike out the first batter he faced, and then a double-play got him out of the inning quickly. At the start of the third, Pittman would reach first and then got balked to third. McCann drove Pittman in and then a series of unfortunate events conspired for the Bucknell defense. A walk, passed ball, a balk, and a walk gave the Hokies a 5-0 lead and caused Bucknell to go the pen. Before the inning ended, Pittman would come up to the plate and make the score 6-0.
Clay Grady made an amazing play at second base at the start of the second to get a crucial out. Eisenhower would eventually get out of the inning, slamming the door with a strikeout. The second inning would be more of the same for the Hokies offensively. McCann hit an RBI double to take a 7-0 lead, then Sam Tackett would hit a bomb to make the lead 10-0. Clay Grady would then double, getting knocked in by a two-run Cam Pittman double.
Still not much from the plate from Bucknell in the third inning. Cam Pittman made an incredible catch to wrap up the half-inning. Garrett Michel would start off the third inning scoring with an RBI double, 13-0 now. Sam Tackett would then pick up another three-run home run, this one carrying 500 ft. The lead would be extended to 17 after a Jackson Cherry score and extended to 18 after a Cam Pittman RBI grounder.
Not much going on the fourth inning. Eisenrich struck out his fourth batter and got out of the inning after issuing a walk. Jackson Cherry and Sam Tackett would both get on base in the bottom of the inning, but no runs.
Eisenrich gets taken out to start the fifth. Final line for the rookie: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 4 SO. Great performance. Out of the bullpen, Kulik would strike out his first two batters. Bucknell would find some motion though, as Billy Kender knocked in Bucknell’s first run. Jared Davis would get an RBI walk for the Hokies, and the fifth inning would end 19-1.
The Hokies would drift to a win from there, extending the score to 27-1 to take down Bucknell in the third game of the series.
