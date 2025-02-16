ACC Basketball Standings: Duke Remains on Top, Clemson Still has a Shot, and There Is A Big Mess In The Middle
Virginia Tech had a chance to remain in the top eight of the ACC, but dropped a game to rival Virginia yesterday. The loss puts the Hokies at 6-8 and in 12th place in the conference, but they still have a chance to get a top nine seed and earn a first round bye in the ACC Tournament.
Right now, Georgia Tech occupies the No. 8 spot after back-to-back wins over Cal and Stanford and Florida State is at No. 9 with a 6-8 record. They are one of four teams with a 4-8 record, joining Pitt, Virginia, and the Hokies. Notre Dame is 5-8 and faces Louisville tonight. Will Mike Young's team find a way to get a top-nine seed when all is said and done? They have six games left and one of the harder schedules remaining in the ACC. They face Boston College, Miami, Louisville, Syracuse, North Carolina, and Clemson remaining in conference play.
Duke defeated Stanford yesterday and remains No. 1, but just by a game. Due to their loss to Clemson, the Blue Devils do not have the timebreaker over the Tigers. Clemson defeated Florida State yesterday to remain in second place. Louisville faces Notre Dame tonight and is currently in third place, while Wake Forest was one of the bigg winners yesterday with their big win over SMU. Duke, Clemson, Louisville, and Wake Forest are the current top four seeds in the ACC.
SMU is still in position to challenge for a top four spot, but the loss yesterday does not help them. North Carolina is currently 6th and coming off a win vs Syracuse, while Stanford is right behind them at 8-7. The Cardinal had a tough week, with losses to Georgia Tech and Duke.
ACC Standings (2/16)
1. Duke (14-1 ACC, 22-3 Overall)
2. Clemson (13-2, 21-5)
3. Louisville (12-2, 19-6)
4. Wake Forest (11-4, 19-7)
5. SMU (10-4, 19-6)
6. North Carolina (8-6, 15-11)
7. Stanford (8-7, 16-10)
8. Georgia Tech (7-8, 13-13)
9. Florida State (6-8, 15-10)
10. Pittsburgh (6-8, 15-10)
11. Virginia (6-8, 13-12)
12. Virginia Tech (6-8, 11-14)
13. Notre Dame (5-8, 11-13)
14. Syracuse (5-10, 11-15)
15. Cal (5-10, 12-14)
16. NC State (3-11, 10-15)
17. Boston College (2-12, 10-15)
18. Miami (2-12, 6-19)
