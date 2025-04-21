SEC Transfer Defensive Linemen Reportedly Sets up Visit to Virginia Tech
The transfer portal is still open in college football and there is still expected to be plenty of movement. Virginia Tech has lost seven players to the transfer portal, but they are looking to add impact players to their roster ahead of the 2025 season. One of the players they are interested in is Kentucky defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young, who has reportedly set up a vist with the Hokies.
Henry-Young is a 6'4 290 LBS lineman who started his career at Ohio State before he transferred to Kentucky and he was one of the top defensive line recruits when he came out of high school. According to the 247Sports Composite, Henry-Young was the No. 154 prospect in the country, the No. 16 defensive tackle, and the No. 2 player in the state of Ohio. He spent one season with the Buckeyes and two with the Wildcats, totaling 12 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Virginia Tech is losing several impact players on the defensive line after having one of the most disruptive front fours in the country. Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles are going to hear their names called this weekend during the NFL Draft and will be tough players to replace. So far in the transfer portal, Virginia Tech has brought in James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan) and Ben Bell (Texas State) to improve their play on the edge and Jahzari Priester (Hampton) and Arias Nash (Mercer) along the interior. This would be a strong addition to the Hokies as they look to have a strong defense under new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes.
