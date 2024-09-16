SP+ Predicts Virginia Tech vs Rutgers Final Score
Virginia Tech is going to be back at home this weekend for their final non-conference game of the year. Ahead of their matchup with No. 8 Miami next week, the Hokies have to get by Rutgers first, which won't be easy. The Scarlet Knights have a physical defense and with the way that Virginia Tech has started in some games this season, they are going to pose a lot of challenges for the Hokies.
When the odds for the upcoming game were released yesterday, the oddsmakers favored Virginia Tech by a small amount and SP+ is saying the same thing this week. Bill Connelly's SP+ System is projecting the Hokies to win by a score of 26-23 and gives Virginia Tech a 59% chance to win the game.
What exactly is SP+? Here is how Connelly himself describes it:
"As always, these are based on three primary factors: returning production (final rankings for which you can find at the bottom of this piece), recent recruiting and recent history. How good have you been recently? Whom do you have coming back? How good are the players replacing those you don't have coming back? That's loosely what we ask when we're setting expectations for a team; it's also what these projections attempt to do objectively.
As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date."
When the odds were released yesterday morning on Caesars Sportsbook, Virginia Tech opened up as a five-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights, and the total was set at 47. Now, Virginia Tech is favored only by 3.5 and the total has dropped to 46.
