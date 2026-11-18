BLACKSBURG — Following back-to-back losses, Virginia Tech football heads on the road to Miami Gardens, Fla, to face perhaps its toughest test yet: Miami (No. 5 AP Top 25, No. 7 College Football Playoff). The Hokies, who have allowed 91 points in their two most recent games — defeats at the hands of SMU (51-28) and Stanford (40-22) — are heavy underdogs by almost every available metric.

As it turns out, Bill Connelly's SP+ metric is no different. The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC), who once ranked as high as No. 25 on SP+ (after Week 1), have fallen to 59th, now putting them 10th among ACC schools. Virginia Tech's lost four of its last six and currently holds a losing record in league play.

Though the Hokies have already clinched a bowl, a loss to either Miami (Nov. 21) or Virginia (Nov. 28) guarantees that Tech finishes with a losing record to ACC opponents in 2026. Miami, which is a 20.5 favorite on the spread, is also the against-the-spread pick for SP+.

Connelly's SP+ metrics have Miami projected as a 23.0-point favorite, giving the Hokies only a 7% chance of pulling out a victory Saturday in Coral Gables.

Virginia Tech was multi-touchdown favorites against Stanford, but collapsed early, allowing 21 unanswered Cardinal points to start the game. The Hokies eventually lost 40-22, marking the first time since Sept. 6-13, 2025, that opponents have scored 40 or more against Tech in back-to-back games.

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Virginia Tech began its season with four straight wins for the first time since 2017, capturing its first out-of-conference Power Four victory since the same year with a 35-26 victory over Maryland on Sept. 19.

The Hokies' unbeaten streak came to an end to start October, with Virginia Tech sustaining back-to-back losses to Pitt (35-33) and Cal (25-20). The Hokies beat Georgia Tech 34-24 a week later, then they claimed bowl eligibility with a 20-16 victory over Clemson in Death Valley on Oct. 24. It was Tech's first win over the Tigers since 2007.

Virginia Tech's Week 12 contest against Miami will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. ET, with coverage for the contest to be on ESPN. "College GameDay" has also picked the Hokies-Hurricanes game for this week, being hosted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET the same day.

That College GameDay appearance will be the 27th for Miami, the 15th for Virginia Tech and the first appearance the Hokies will be making on the show since 2017.

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