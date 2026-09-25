Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Boston College: Will The Hokies Start 4-0?

Virginia Tech football has its first ACC contest of the 2026 season on tap tomorrow when it faces off against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., at 12 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. Ahead of the Week 4 tilt, here are the predictions from our staff as to how they think Saturday's matchup will unfold.

LUCAS BOYD: I expect Virginia Tech's strong start to continue with another win, bringing them to 4-0 on the year. With strong winds and rains predicted on the forecast, I expect the Hokies will attempt to get the run game going early. That could be tough with two starting lineman currently listed as questionable, however I think Tech will still be able to control this game from the kickoff. Boston College may be able to keep it closer than expected due to the weather, but I think an upset is very unlikely.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Boston College 12

JACKSON CAUDELL: While the weather gives me pause in this game, the simple fact is that Virginia Tech is much better than Boston College. The Hokies seem to be getting better each week while the Eagles were struggling to put away Maine last week. Virginia Tech wins its ACC opener against BC and heads into next week's game vs Pitt with a lot of momentum.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 21, Boston College 7

JAMES DUNCAN: Virginia Tech has scored 152 points in three games. On Saturday, the Hokies' toughest opponent might be the sky.A nor'easter is expected to bring rain through the entire game window in Chestnut Hill, with sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts over 40. That takes a bite out of the passing game, including tight end Luke Reynolds and his 25 catches, 265 yards and four touchdowns.It won't save Boston College. The Eagles came away without a touchdown on five red-zone trips against FCS Maine. Now they get a run defense allowing 1.93 yards per carry. It'll be ugly, but the Hokies should come away 4-0.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 28, Boston College 10

THOMAS HUGHES: Virginia Tech has looked considerably more comfortable through three games than it did at any point last season, and I don't expect that to change against Boston College. The looming inclement weather could complicate things, particularly for an offense that has leaned heavily on Ethan Grunkemeyer's efficiency through the air. Still, I think the Hokies have enough to adapt. For me, the difference comes down to Virginia Tech's defensive front.

Mason McKenzie's mobility presents a challenge, but the Eagles haven't been particularly consistent offensively, and wet conditions could make sustaining drives even more difficult. I expect Jeffrey Overton Jr. and Marcellous Hawkins to shoulder more of the offensive workload, with Grunkemeyer making enough plays when necessary. It might not be pretty, but Virginia Tech should leave Chestnut Hill unbeaten.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 28, Boston College 14

KADEN REINHARD: No matter when a team treks up to Massachusetts, weather somehow always adds a layer to the Eagles. It isn’t late-season frigid temperatures, but the rain might slow Ethan Grunkemeyer and the Hokies offense, potentially crutching a ground game split between Tech’s two lead backs.

The grounded attack may have been the plan heading into this contest, as Boston College’s defense has nabbed six interceptions this season, with sophomore linebacker Anthony Palano snagging a pair two weeks ago against Rutgers. Mason McKenzie offers a dual-threat challenge for Tech’s defense, leading the Eagles in rushing yards, but he can get loose, as he’s thrown five interceptions himself in 2026.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 26, Boston College 12