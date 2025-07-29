Stephen Gosnell Is Already Making Highlight Plays In Training Camp With Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen
Virginia Tech may not have had a player drafted in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, but they already have more than a few players making their presence felt in training camp. Just a few days after former Hokie Jaylin Lane went viral for making an unbelievable catch in Washington Commanders practice, another former Hokie did the same thing. Former Virginia Tech wide receiver Stephen Gosnell made a highlight play in Bills training camp with the help of reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and it was getting plenty of attention on social media:
Gosnell was the leading receiver for Virginia Tech this past season, catching 28 passes for 506 yards and one touchdown, while averaging over 18 yards per catch. Gosnell spent three seasons with the Hokies after transferring over from North Carolina, and the 6',2 198 LBS WR totaled 60 catches for 987 yards and five touchdowns. Gosnell finished as the 14th highest-graded player on the Hokies' offense according to PFF (Pro Football Focus) and earned a 64.9 grade in over 600 snaps. He is going to have a chance to make the roster of one of the best teams in the NFL.
When the Washington Commanders took Jaylin Lane in the 2025 NFL Draft, they drafted one of the fastest receivers in the draft and someone who can stretch the defense. That is the part of his game that is most recognizable, but he has great hands and catch radius as well and in a clip posted by the Commanders that has since gone viral, Lane was showing off his skills:
Lane is getting a lot of love so far in training camp and it goes along with what Washington GM Adam Peters was saying about Lane after they drafted him:
"He was our No. 1 returner in the draft, it all worked out really well, he fell to us, which we are really excited about and that was an easy pick, he's awesome. He just had his birthday the other day, he is getting married this summer, he is just awesome. Our coaches worked him out down there, just one of those that you really want to happen and it did and you feel good about those.
He is a special athlete, he is all of those things, you can see it on the field."