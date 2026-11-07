Stock Report: Three Factors Trending Up, Down After Virginia Tech's 51-28 Blowout Loss to SMU

DALLAS — Virginia Tech entered Friday night's contest against SMU with an opportunity to strengthen its position in the ACC standings. Instead, the Hokies suffered their most lopsided defeat of the season, falling 51-28 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.

The Hokies (6-3, 3-3 ACC) struggled to contain SMU (7-2, 5-2 ACC) quarterback Kevin Jennings and the Mustangs' offense, surrendering 569 total yards as SMU scored on each of its first eight possessions. Virginia Tech trailed 23-14 at halftime before allowing 21 unanswered points to fall behind by 30 in the fourth quarter.

Here are three factors trending up and three trending down following Virginia Tech's third loss of the season.

Stock Up

No. 1: RB Jeffrey Overton Jr.

If there was one consistent positive for Virginia Tech's offense Friday, it was Overton. The running back finished with 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries, averaging 9.5 yards per attempt. He also contributed four receptions for 33 yards, finishing with 156 yards from scrimmage.

Overton provided one of the Hokies' biggest offensive plays in the second quarter, breaking free for a 22-yard touchdown run that cut SMU's advantage to 20-14. He later added a two-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Friday marked Overton's third 100-yard rushing performance of the season, and his production was particularly impressive considering Virginia Tech's inability to establish much offensive rhythm. Through nine games, Overton has ran 126 times for 762 yards (6.0ypc) and six touchdowns.

No. 2: TE Luke Reynolds

Virginia Tech's passing attack wasn't particularly effective for much of Friday's contest, but tight end Luke Reynolds provided a solid target for quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. Reynolds finished with six receptions for a team-high 67 yards, averaging 11.2 yards per catch. His longest reception went for 29 yards, and he's now up to 560 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

No. 3: Brennan Johnson

There weren't a plethora of positive developments for Virginia Tech's defense, but Brennan Johnson provided one of the unit's highlights. The defensive back recorded his first career interception in the fourth quarter, picking off Jennings and logging a 22-yard return. The takeaway set up Virginia Tech's final touchdown, a 3-yard pass from Grunkemeyer to wide receiver Que'Sean Brown that cut SMU's lead to 44-28.

Johnson's interception came with the game already out of reach, but it was still a noteworthy individual play on a night when the Hokies struggled to force mistakes.

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For a defense that allowed touchdowns on six possessions and enabled the Mustangs to score on each of their first eight drives, Johnson's ability to create a turnover was one of the few encouraging moments.

Stock Down

No. 1: Virginia Tech's Pass Defense

Virginia Tech's secondary had few answers for Jennings and SMU's receiving corps Friday. Jennings completed 24 of 32 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.9 yards per attempt. Three of those touchdowns went to Yamir Knight, who finished with six receptions for 103 yards.

The Mustangs consistently found opportunities downfield, with Jalen Cooper adding five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown, including a 50-yard jet sweep for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Virginia Tech also struggled to generate consistent pressure, recording just one sack while allowing Jennings to operate comfortably for much of the contest.

No. 2: Offensive Line Protection

While Grunkemeyer finished with 291 passing yards, the Hokies' offensive line struggled to keep him protected against SMU's defensive front. The Mustangs recorded four sacks for 35 yards, repeatedly disrupting Virginia Tech's passing attack and making it difficult for Grunkemeyer to establish a consistent rhythm.

SMU's blitz also forced a Grunkemeyer fumble in the second quarter that was immediately followed by a Jennings-to-Knight touchdown. Virginia Tech's offensive line had its moments in the rushing game, particularly on Overton's explosive carries, but its pass protection was considerably less effective.

No 3: Second-Half Execution

Virginia Tech entered halftime trailing by nine points, still within striking distance despite an inconsistent first half. That hope dissipated in another catastrophic third quarter.

SMU scored touchdowns on its first three possessions of the second half, extending its advantage to 44-14 early in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech failed to score in the third frame, allowing the Mustangs to take complete control. The Hokies were outscored 28-14 after halftime, and its inability to respond to SMU's early second-half surge effectively ended any realistic chance of a comeback.

Virginia Tech was outscored 28-14 after halftime, and its inability to respond to SMU's early second-half surge effectively ended any realistic chance of a comeback.

For a team hoping to remain competitive in the ACC race, Friday's second-half performance was a significant setback. The Hokies will have an opportunity to regroup when they return to Lane Stadium to face Stanford on Nov. 14 but will need a considerably more complete performance than what they showed in Dallas.