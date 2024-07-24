"The culture is strong, to me, that's where it starts" Virginia Tech looks Toward Season Three Under Brent Pry
ACC Media Day's is the first glimpse since mid-April but the ideas remain the same.
After the Hokies Spring Game, multiple players and coaches shot down the idea of this squad being in the process of a "rebuild" instead they stuck their necks out and insisted that previous rebuild theory was over and that they are ready to be competing for titles again.
This is a Tech side that is stacked with offensive and defensive talent. Ranging from Duke transfer Aeneas Peebles to returning QB1 and All-ACC hopeful Kyron Drones. However, for the first time in many of these stars' careers, there are eyes on them... a lot of eyes.
Yet, Hokie stars Antuwan Powell-Ryland, Kyron Drones and Dorian Strong have all echoed sentiments leaning towards the fact that they really don't listen to that outside noise. While it is easy to take the simple answer out of the question and make yourself look like an underdog, there is as good a chance that Pry and his team really believe that and force it daily on the field.
Pry was asked about his biggest win over the summer, and after cheekily citing his short vacation, he was quick to emphasize the consistent buy-in from his squad.
"I tell you what, the thing I'm most proud of is there was no sign of complacency on our football team, our staff, players. A lot of pats on the back. Stated the former Penn State DC. "There was success. There was accomplishments. There was no sign of anybody coming off the gas, which I was very proud of."
Let's not forget that this was a Hokie team that was littered with rumors of stars leaving, As a matter of fact four of the Hokies top wideouts loudly announced their commitment to the Hokies in a video in early December with star running back Bhayshul Tuten announcing his return just a few days later, rather than opting into the NFL Draft. The same goes with star cornerback Mansoor Delane.
Numerous message boards declared "news" of Drones being on his way to Baton Rouge and yet, none of that ever came to to bear fruit. That doesn't spell a team in disarray, or a team whose coaching staff is not on the same level as the players. That spells a squad in sync.
That synchronicity is rare, and the Hokies will look rattled if their high expectations are unmet. But this team stands behind the belief that they look for validation "for nobody but us" according to Powell-Ryland.