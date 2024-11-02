The Hokies and the 'Cuse, a continued story of the Hokies getting burnt up north
Saturday will mark the 11th time in Virginia Tech's history where the Blacksburg side, will be forced to tighten their parkas as they travel to the chilly confines of Central New York to take on a Orange side, that has a history of striking the Hokies down, when they are the hottest.
Of course we can track back pre Y2K and track down the Hokies measly record up north, but we can also examine their most recent stop which is an eerie reminder on the threat Syracuse offers.
The year was 2016, Justin Fuente was the hottest name in Southwest Virginia. The former Memphis coach was leading what looked like a unified Tech team with a 4-1 record in a game where Tech was favored by 20 when the lines were final. The Hokies had a dynamic quarterback by the name of Jerod Evans, who worked his way up through JUCO, and by all means, Tech looked like one of the ACC favorites, something unimaginable before the first kickoff was taken.
That day, Tech fell to the much inferior 'Cuse, in a 31-17 loss that left a very sour taste in Hokies' fans hearts.
While an ACC Championship is not out of the books for the Hokies, Saturday will have massive implications, as will every week from here on in. Coach Pry has done a good job lately, ridding the Hokies of many opponents who used to torment them, and Syracuse is another opportunity to do so tomorrow.
Related Links:
Here's how we think Virginia Tech's matchup against Syracuse will go.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 6-2 record this year: Virginia Tech 31-20
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 5-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 28-21
Zach Ozmon (Writer), 7-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 27-17
Connor Mardian (Writer), 5-3 record this year: Virginia Tech 26-20
RJ Schafer (Writer), 7-1 record this year: Virginia Tech 31-24
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech vs Syracuse: Final Score Predictions For Saturday's Game
Virginia Tech Football: Kicker Kyle Lowe To Wear No. 25 Against Syracuse
Virginia Tech Football: Syracuse Head Coach Fran Brown Previews Matchup Against Virginia Tech