'The Hokies At Least Have A Chance': National Outlet Lists Virginia Tech As Potential CFP Outsider

Virginia Tech finished 3-9 last season, yet the optimism entering Sept. 5's season opener against VMI is abundant.

Bolstered by a new head coach in former Penn State whistle James Franklin, a new starting quarterback (presumably) in Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer and a 2026 roster that features over 50 newcomers, Virginia Tech looks well-set to vastly exceed its disappointing 2025 season.

So much so in the eyes of ESPN that it vaulted the Hokies into its 31st and final spot when discussing the 31-team list of squads that could make their way into the College Football Playoff.

ESPN's computer analytics assessed the Hokies a 7.3% chance to make the 12-team College Football Playoff and 0.1% odds of winning the national title. DraftKings put Virginia Tech's odds at +18000. ESPN reporter Heather Dinich agreed with the ranking, saying that "with the hire of James Franklin and the influx of talent he brought with him from Penn State, the Hokies at least have a chance to make a surprise run in the CFP."

"The schedule is littered with as many traps, though, as there are opportunities to impress the committee," Dinich continued, though.

Virginia Tech draws an easy schedule to start its season, facing off against VMI, Old Dominion, Maryland and Boston College in September. Three of the four will be integrating new starting quarterbacks — Maryland, with Malik Washington returning as a true sophomore, is the lone program in that stretch that won't — and Boston College, Virginia Tech's ACC-opening foe, went 2-10 (1-7 ACC) last year.

The Hokies' second-half slate, however, is far more daunting. Virginia Tech draws Clemson, SMU and Miami — all on the road. Dinich projected the Nov. 21 contest against the Hurricanes to be the toughest hurdle on the Hokies' schedule, remarking that the "'Canes remain the team to beat in the ACC and the league's top playoff contender. It will likely be the second November road trip against a ranked ACC opponent, along with Nov. 6 at SMU."

Three ACC squads were ranked in the NCAA coaches' top-25 poll: Miami at No. 7, SMU at No. 20 and Clemson at No. 23. Virginia Tech will play all three; Clemson is first on Oct. 24, before the Mustangs and Hurricanes follow on Nov. 6 and Nov. 21, respectively. ESPN's FPI projects Virginia Tech to win its other nine games, only slotting losses against the Tigers, Mustangs and Hurricanes. The Hokies were not ranked in the coaches' top-25, though they garnered 12 points en route to a joint-41st-place spot and were listed in the "receiving votes" section.

"If the Hokies can somehow win at least two of those, they would be in the discussion for an at-large bid if they're not in the ACC championship game," Dinich wrote. "If they are in the title game, which would be likely in that scenario, they'd be in position to earn a spot as the runner-up. Some of that depends on how good those opponents turn out to be — with Clemson the biggest question. Still, all three of those games are on the road, and all of them happen at the most meaningful point of the season. If Virginia Tech's only loss is on the road to any one of those three teams — especially Miami — the selection committee could seriously consider the Hokies for a playoff spot."

Dinich pointed to Virginia Tech's Sept. 19 clash against Maryland as a can't-lose tilt. The Terrapins went 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten) last season, and Maryland coach Mike Locksley appears to firmly be on the hot seat. It's a game that Virginia Tech needs to take care of, though the Hokies have had trouble against Power Four non-conference foes in recent memory. Virginia Tech has not beaten an out-of-conference Power Four opponent since West Virginia in 2017.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season opens on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET against VMI. The game will be broadcast on the ACC network, and it will be the first matchup between the two schools since the 1984 season.