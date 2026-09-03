Three Biggest Points To Watch For Virginia Tech Ahead Of Week 1 Against VMI

Virginia Tech will officially begin the James Franklin era on Saturday night when the Hokies welcome VMI to Lane Stadium, ending an offseason that brought sweeping changes to nearly every corner of the program.

The matchup itself shouldn't provide Virginia Tech with its greatest challenge of the season. Instead, Week 1 should offer the first real look at what Franklin's version of the Hokies will actually look like after months of roster turnover, position battles and speculation.

Virginia Tech enters the opener with plenty of new faces occupying important roles, from quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer to several additions on both sides of the ball. There are also questions that likely won't be completely answered against the Keydets, but Saturday can at least provide some early indications. Here are three of the biggest things to watch when Virginia Tech takes the field for the first time in 2026.

No. 1: What does the offense look like under Ethan Grunkemeyer?

Grunkemeyer was officially announced as the Week 1 starter Monday and will get the first opportunity to lead the Hokies' offense under Franklin and offensive coordinator Ty Howle Saturday, starting his eighth game at the collegiate level.

Saturday isn't necessarily about determining whether Grunkemeyer is the long-term answer at quarterback. One performance against an FCS opponent isn't an apt indicator, particularly considering some of the defenses Virginia Tech will face once ACC play begins. However, at minimum, it'll offer a first glimpse of what the offense could look like.

Grunkemeyer brings starting experience after being thrust into the lineup at Penn State last season, and his familiarity with Franklin should make the transition somewhat easier. Grunkemeyer started seven games at Penn State last year; across the season, he threw for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Now, the point to watch will be how that translates to a completely different collection of skill-position players around him.

Ayden Greene and Que'Sean Brown appear positioned for significant roles, while the battle behind them remains considerably more interesting. Marlion Jackson, Tyseer Denmark and others could all receive opportunities. Luke Reynolds also figures to play into the receiving game significantly after 257 receiving yards at Penn State in 2025.

Virginia Tech should have the talent advantage against VMI. The bigger question is whether the Hokies' offense looks comfortable, organized and explosive in its first live test.

No. 2: Can the defensive line generate consistent pressure?

Virginia Tech enters 2026 with plenty of talent along its defensive front, but there are still questions about where consistent production off the edge will come from. That's something the Hokies should have an opportunity to begin answering against VMI.

Aycen Stevens is among the most intriguing names to watch. After serving in a reserve role during his first two seasons in Blacksburg, Stevens has an opportunity to become a much larger part of the defensive rotation.

The Hokies need to establish a rotation capable of generating pressure without constantly bringing additional defenders. If they can do that, Copeland's presence on the interior becomes even more difficult for opposing offensive lines to deal with.

VMI won't provide the same challenge Virginia Tech will eventually see against ACC offensive lines, so dominating Saturday doesn't necessarily prove that there will be no issue. This is a game where Virginia Tech's defensive front should control the line of scrimmage. How convincingly it does so will be worth monitoring.

No. 3: How deep is Virginia Tech's two-deep?

The starters will naturally receive most of the attention Saturday, but the players immediately behind them could be just as important.

That is particularly true in the secondary, where Virginia Tech has talent at the top but still needs to establish dependable options behind its starters, part of what went into procuring South Carolina transfer safety DQ Smith. The same can be said at several offensive positions, including wide receiver and along the offensive line.

If Virginia Tech establishes control early, the Hokies should be able to rotate heavily and give meaningful snaps to players who might otherwise receive limited opportunities once the schedule becomes more difficult.

Injuries are inevitable over the course of a college football season, and Virginia Tech will eventually need players outside its starting 22 to contribute. Finding out which of those players can be trusted before conference play begins would be valuable.

Virginia Tech is expected to beat VMI. The more important question is what the Hokies learn about themselves while doing it. For a program beginning a new era, Week 1 represents th first chance to turn an offseason's worth of optimism, questions and projections into tangible data.