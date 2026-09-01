Virginia Tech Earns Commitment From South Carolina DB DQ Smith

Virginia Tech football garnered a commitment from South Carolina defensive back D.Q. Smith. Smith gained eligibility due to a temporary restraining order (TRO) granted by a Louisiana court.

BREAKING: South Carolina transfer DB DQ Smith has signed with Virginia Tech, a source tells @247Sports.



Tech opens its season against VMI in 4 days.



Story: https://t.co/nzwWcx5Ty4 pic.twitter.com/CLnc3G1xaF — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) September 1, 2026

In four years at South Carolina, Smith has logged 141 solo tackles (228 total), three forced fumbles, 4.5 tackles for loss five interceptions and 12 pass deflections. In Virginia Tech's matchup against South Carolina, Smith logged six tackles, all but one which was unassisted.

Smith entered the transfer portal on Aug. 23 and has committed to the Hokies nine days after his entrance. The 6-foot-1, 219-pound defensive back has started 45 games and tied teammate Justin Okoronkwo for the team lead in tackles with 64 in 2025. He also posted eight tackles against LSU and Ole Miss.

At the time of writing, Virginia Tech now has nine safeties on its roster: Smith, redshirt senior Tyson Flowers seniors Jordan Bass and Sherrod Covil, redshirt sophomore Quentin Reddish, sophomores Knahlij Harrell, Brennan Johnson and Sheldon Robinson, and freshman Tyrell Grant Jr.

Head coach James Franklin touched on the question of pursuing Class of 2022 athletes during Monday's press conference; he had previously touched onto the fact that the team would pursue the avenue given that other teams have done so.

"That's a little bit why we're waiting to update our rosters until Friday," Franklin said. "Because, now with the 105, that's when your roster has to be set. So, it doesn't really make sense to give you guys or put something out today that could change by Friday. ... I've been very transparent since I got here that we were going to create competition at every single position and they needed to embrace that.

"For the most part, our guys have really done a really good job of that... But this is the nature of college football now, and you have to embrace all those things... You do your homework, you do your due diligence the best you possibly can."

Smith went undrafted and was given a tryout by the Minnesota Vikings, but he did not sign an NFL contract.

This is pretty big news.



DQ Smith, former safety at South Carolina, was given a tryout for the Minnesota Vikings, but did NOT sign an NFL contract.



After being granted an extra year of eligibility by a Louisiana court ruling, Smith is now eligible under the ACC's rules.… https://t.co/saYuumN5lg — Ricky LaBlue (@RickyLaBlue) September 1, 2026

Smith is the fourth defensive back in the class, joining cornerbacks Cam Chadwick, Jaquez White and Kenny Woseley Jr.

Here's the updated list of Virginia Tech transfer portal commitments with Smith's entrance into the fold:

QB Bryce Baker QB Ethan Grunkemeyer RB Bill Davis WR Jeff Exinor WR Que'Sean Brown WR Marlion Jackson WR Tyseer Denmark TE Matt Henderson TE Luke Reynolds OL Justin Bell OL Logan Howland OL Michael Troutman OOL Justin Terry DL Daniel Jennings DL Javion Hilson DL Eric Mensah DL Cortez Harris DL Mylachi Williams DL Randy Adirika DL Samuel Okunlola LB Keon Wylie DB Cam Chadwick DB Jaquez White DB Kenny Woseley Jr. DB D.Q. Smith P Nathan Totten

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts in four days against VMI on Saturday, Sept. 5. The contest starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, will be available for viewing on the ACC Network and will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 1984 season.