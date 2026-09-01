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Virginia Tech Earns Commitment From South Carolina DB DQ Smith

Smith is the fourth defensive back this cycle to transfer to the Hokies.
Thomas Hughes|
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; South Carolina defensive back DQ Smith (1) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; South Carolina defensive back DQ Smith (1) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

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Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech football garnered a commitment from South Carolina defensive back D.Q. Smith. Smith gained eligibility due to a temporary restraining order (TRO) granted by a Louisiana court.

In four years at South Carolina, Smith has logged 141 solo tackles (228 total), three forced fumbles, 4.5 tackles for loss five interceptions and 12 pass deflections. In Virginia Tech's matchup against South Carolina, Smith logged six tackles, all but one which was unassisted.

Smith entered the transfer portal on Aug. 23 and has committed to the Hokies nine days after his entrance. The 6-foot-1, 219-pound defensive back has started 45 games and tied teammate Justin Okoronkwo for the team lead in tackles with 64 in 2025. He also posted eight tackles against LSU and Ole Miss.

At the time of writing, Virginia Tech now has nine safeties on its roster: Smith, redshirt senior Tyson Flowers seniors Jordan Bass and Sherrod Covil, redshirt sophomore Quentin Reddish, sophomores Knahlij Harrell, Brennan Johnson and Sheldon Robinson, and freshman Tyrell Grant Jr.

Head coach James Franklin touched on the question of pursuing Class of 2022 athletes during Monday's press conference; he had previously touched onto the fact that the team would pursue the avenue given that other teams have done so.

"That's a little bit why we're waiting to update our rosters until Friday," Franklin said. "Because, now with the 105, that's when your roster has to be set. So, it doesn't really make sense to give you guys or put something out today that could change by Friday. ... I've been very transparent since I got here that we were going to create competition at every single position and they needed to embrace that.

"For the most part, our guys have really done a really good job of that... But this is the nature of college football now, and you have to embrace all those things... You do your homework, you do your due diligence the best you possibly can."

Smith went undrafted and was given a tryout by the Minnesota Vikings, but he did not sign an NFL contract.

Smith is the fourth defensive back in the class, joining cornerbacks Cam Chadwick, Jaquez White and Kenny Woseley Jr.

Here's the updated list of Virginia Tech transfer portal commitments with Smith's entrance into the fold:

  1. QB Bryce Baker
  2. QB Ethan Grunkemeyer
  3. RB Bill Davis
  4. WR Jeff Exinor
  5. WR Que'Sean Brown
  6. WR Marlion Jackson
  7. WR Tyseer Denmark
  8. TE Matt Henderson
  9. TE Luke Reynolds
  10. OL Justin Bell
  11. OL Logan Howland
  12. OL Michael Troutman
  13. OOL Justin Terry
  14. DL Daniel Jennings
  15. DL Javion Hilson
  16. DL Eric Mensah
  17. DL Cortez Harris
  18. DL Mylachi Williams
  19. DL Randy Adirika
  20. DL Samuel Okunlola
  21. LB Keon Wylie
  22. DB Cam Chadwick
  23. DB Jaquez White
  24. DB Kenny Woseley Jr.
  25. DB D.Q. Smith
  26. P Nathan Totten

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts in four days against VMI on Saturday, Sept. 5. The contest starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, will be available for viewing on the ACC Network and will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 1984 season.

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Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

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