Three Biggest Questions for Virginia Tech Football Ahead of Saturday's Game

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech produced a nearly perfect performance for the opening act of the James Franklin era. The Hokies dismantled VMI 73-3, accumulating 619 yards of offense while holding the Keydets below 100. Saturday's matchup against Old Dominion, however, should begin providing a considerably clearer picture of what Virginia Tech actually has in 2026. Here are what I think are the three biggest questions surrounding the Hokies entering Week 2.

No. 1: How much of Week 1 was Virginia Tech — and how much was VMI?

Virginia Tech dominated essentially every facet of the game in its opener against the Keydets. Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 17 of his 20 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, Jeffrey Overton Jr. eclipsed 100 rushing yards on nine carries and the Hokies' defense recorded 18 tackles for loss.

VMI, though, provided about as favorable of an opening matchup as Virginia Tech could have asked for, ranking No. 405 on ESPN's SP+ entering the game. Old Dominion represents a significant step forward, coming off a 10-win 2025 campaign and entering Saturday at 1-0 after defeating Norfolk State 31-10. A comfortable, controlled performance against an FBS-level opponent would go considerably further toward showing that Virginia Tech's offseason overhaul has produced tangible improvement.

No. 2: Can Virginia Tech keep Quinn Henicle contained?

Virginia Tech faced an option-heavy VMI offense in Week 1. The challenge changes considerably against Old Dominion. Quarterback Quinn Henicle accounted for all four of the Monarchs' touchdowns against Norfolk State, completing 9-of-12 passes for 137 yards and two scores while adding another 68 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Henicle isn't necessarily going to overwhelm Virginia Tech through the air, but his ability to extend plays and manufacture yards with his legs could add another dimension.

Old Dominion rushed for 250 yards in its 45-26 victory at Lane Stadium, repeatedly finding ways to gash a Virginia Tech defense that struggled to get off the field. Tech's defensive line was dominant against VMI. Henicle should provide a much better indication of where this defense stands.

No. 3: Can Virginia Tech's offensive line replicate its dominance?

Virginia Tech's offensive line entered the season as one of its biggest question marks. One week later, the early returns are promising. The Hokies rushed for 268 yards against VMI, while Grunkemeyer generally had plenty of time to operate from the pocket. The challenge now is repeating that success against a Monarchs defense that held Norfolk State to 220 total yards while generating 11 tackles for loss.

Virginia Tech should possess the talent advantage, but Old Dominion has proven plenty capable of making this series uncomfortable. After all, the Monarchs have won three of the seven all-time meetings, including two of the last four, and walked into Lane Stadium last season and handed the Hokies a 19-point defeat.