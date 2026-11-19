Virginia Tech football faces arguably its toughest challenge of the season Saturday when it travels to Hard Rock Stadium to face No. 5 Miami.

The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) have dropped back-to-back games against SMU and Stanford, allowing a combined 91 points in the process. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes (9-1, 7-0 ACC) can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a victory, having won nine of their first 10 contests.

With James Franklin's squad entering as a 20.5-point underdog, the odds aren't exactly in Virginia Tech's favor. Still, Miami isn't without its weaknesses, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Here are the three biggest questions surrounding Virginia Tech ahead of Saturday's 7 p.m. kickoff.

No. 1: Can Virginia Tech's defense slow down Darian Mensah?

Virginia Tech's defense has struggled mightily over the past two weeks, surrendering 51 points to SMU before allowing another 40 against Stanford. Unfortunately for the Hokies, Saturday's matchup doesn't offer much relief.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah has established himself as one of the nation's most efficient passers, completing 76.3% of his attempts for 3,076 yards, 29 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His 186.8 passer rating ranks first nationally, while his 9.7 yards per attempt ranks third.

The Hurricanes, though, will be without star receiver Malachi Toney, who has 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns, but Mensah has already demonstrated an ability to distribute the football without him. Seven Miami players caught passes in last week's 36-25 victory over Duke.

For Virginia Tech, generating pressure without sacrificing coverage could prove critical. Allowing Mensah to operate comfortably in the pocket would only compound an already significant mismatch.

No. 2: Can Ethan Grunkemeyer exploit Miami's struggling pass defense?

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If there's an area where Virginia Tech can find success Saturday, it's through the air.

Despite Miami's 9-1 record, its pass defense has been surprisingly vulnerable. The Hurricanes are allowing 275 passing yards per game against FBS competition, ranking 130th nationally, while opponents have completed 65.4% of their passes.

That could present an opportunity for junior Ethan Grunkemeyer, who has thrown for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 69.7% of his attempts this season. Miami has already surrendered several impressive quarterback performances. North Carolina's Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns against the Hurricanes, while Notre Dame's CJ Carr recorded 319 yards and three scores.

However, The Hurricanes rank first nationally against FBS opponents, allowing just 74.7 rushing yards per game. That could limit Jeffrey Overton Jr., who ranks third in the ACC with 869 rushing yards this season.

With Miami capable of taking away the ground game, Grunkemeyer may be forced to shoulder much of the offensive responsibility. Whether he can capitalize on favorable matchups in the secondary without putting the football in harm's way could determine how competitive Virginia Tech remains.

No. 3: Can Virginia Tech avoid another turnover-filled performance?

Perhaps Virginia Tech's biggest problem entering Saturday isn't simply its opponent. It's the Hokies' inability to protect the football. Virginia Tech enters the matchup with a minus-eight turnover margin, the worst mark in the ACC. Miami, meanwhile, sits at plus-six, tied for second in the conference.

Those struggles were particularly evident against Stanford, when the Hokies committed three first-half turnovers, including two interceptions from Grunkemeyer. Against Miami, those mistakes could prove even more costly.

Against Miami, those mistakes could prove even more costly.

The Hurricanes average 40.4 points per game and 6.8 yards per play, and giving an offense that efficient additional possessions would place an already struggling Hokies defense in an even more difficult position.

Virginia Tech has already secured bowl eligibility, but its recent performances have raised questions about how much progress the program has made during Franklin's first season.