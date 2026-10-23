Three Clemson Offensive Players to Watch Against Virginia Tech

Clemson’s most reliable scorer this season is its kicker. Nolan Hauser has made 15 of 16 field goals. Clemson’s quarterbacks have thrown two touchdown passes all season, and none in the last three games.

That’s the offense Virginia Tech (5–2, 2–2 ACC) walks into Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Clemson (4–2, 2–1 ACC) gets into range but has turned only eight of 20 red-zone trips into touchdowns.

A win makes the Hokies bowl eligible in coach James Franklin’s first season. Clemson has won all six meetings under Swinney, and this is Virginia Tech’s first trip to Clemson since 2012.

Here are three players to watch on the Tigers' offense.

Gideon Davidson, running back

The sophomore from Lynchburg, Va., was ESPN’s top-ranked player in the state coming out of Liberty Christian Academy. Now he’s the engine of Clemson’s offense, with 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns at 5.4 yards per carry. At Cal, he gained all 98 yards on one fourth-quarter drive and finished it with a 75-yard touchdown run.

The split that matters: In Clemson’s four wins, Davidson has 65 carries for 385 yards. In losses to LSU and Miami, he got 14 carries for 45 yards.

Some of that is game script, since Clemson fell behind early in both. The pattern holds either way. When the Tigers can’t lean on Davidson, they don’t have a second plan that works. That puts the game’s biggest matchup right where Virginia Tech is strongest.

Bryant Wesco Jr., wide receiver

If Clemson breaks a big play Saturday, Wesco is probably making it.

The junior leads the Tigers with 29 catches for 340 yards. Against then No. 4 Miami, he caught nine passes for a career-high 152 yards, including a 55-yard catch-and-run that’s Clemson’s longest pass play this season. He also averages 16.5 yards per punt return and scored on a 65-yarder at Cal.

He’s doing it a year after a spine injury on a punt return against SMU ended his 2025 season. He led Clemson with 537 receiving yards at the time.

Wesco still doesn’t have a touchdown catch this season. Georgia Tech’s Alberto Mendoza threw for a career-high 335 yards against the Hokies last week. A secondary like that is how a drought ends.

Tait Reynolds, quarterback

The true freshman from Queen Creek, Ariz., opened spring practice fifth on the depth chart. He took over in Week 2 when Christopher Vizzina fractured his elbow and has started every game since.

Reynolds has completed 64.9% of his passes for 943 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. That touchdown came in his first start, against North Carolina on Sept. 19.

“The game has slowed down for him,” Swinney said Tuesday, pointing to how Reynolds avoided sacks against Charleston Southern. Clemson allowed none in that game after giving up six against Miami.

Swinney also said Wednesday that Vizzina is “probably 90% or better,” though Reynolds remains the starter. If the freshman struggles early, Clemson has a healthier veteran on the bench than it has had since September.

If Virginia Tech takes away Davidson, the night falls to a 19-year-old with one touchdown pass in 154 attempts.