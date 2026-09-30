Three Key Matchups That Will Decide Virginia Tech vs. Pitt

Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran nine times for 140 yards in the fourth quarter at Boston College. Pitt allows 53.3 rushing yards per game.

That defense hasn't played a road game yet. Friday night at Lane Stadium, we find out whether that number travels.

Virginia Tech (4-0, 1-0 ACC) hosts Pitt (4-0, 1-0 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and the winner moves to 2-0 in league play and into a three-way tie for first. They're two of the ACC's four unbeaten teams, along with Miami and Duke. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 12-11 and won the last meeting 38-21 in Blacksburg in 2023.

Here are three matchups that will decide Friday's winner.

1. Jeffrey Overton Jr. vs. Pitt's run defense

Overton, a sophomore, has 409 yards on 60 carries, 6.8 per attempt, with four rushing touchdowns. His 209 yards on 25 carries at Boston College, capped by a 76-yard go-ahead touchdown, earned him ACC Running Back of the Week.

Pitt has been close to airtight. The Panthers rank second in the ACC and fourth nationally in rushing yards allowed. Miami (Ohio) managed 27 yards on 21 carries in the opener. UCF finished with 20.

Syracuse was the only team to find moderate success on the ground against the Panthers. The Orange ran for 135 yards at 3.6 per carry in a 27-13 loss.

Virginia Tech averages 177.8 rushing yards per game, sixth in the ACC. It'll chase that number with a patched line. Left tackle Justin Terry is out for several weeks; guard Brody Meadows is questionable after leaving the Boston College game in the first half, and right guard Montavious Cunningham is probable. Michael Troutman III made his first career start in Chestnut Hill.

The Hokies don't need another 209 from Overton. They need him to make sure Tech doesn't fall behind schedule on first and second down.

2. Virginia Tech's defensive ends vs. Pitt's veteran offensive line

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry, the former head coach Franklin convinced to stay, has turned the front seven loose. Virginia Tech leads the nation with 45 tackles for loss and has 17 sacks. Defensive end Cortez Harris leads the team with five sacks, and defensive lineman Aycen Stevens has 4.5.

Pitt's counter is experience. All five starters on the Panthers' offensive line are seniors, and the group has stayed healthy.

Behind them is sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel. He has thrown for 1,191 yards and 13 touchdowns, the fourth-most in the country, and 11 different Panthers have caught a touchdown pass. Franklin said Heintschel "does a really good job distributing the ball."

3. VIrginia Tech's receivers vs. a Pitt secondary in flux

Pitt's pass defense is good, not suffocating. The Panthers rank 49th nationally at 191.2 yards allowed per game and have given up just two touchdown passes. Next to the country's No. 4 run defense, it's where Virginia Tech has the most room to work.

They may be shorthanded, too. Safety Cruce Brookins is a team captain. He missed the Bucknell game with an injury and is questionable for Friday.

Ethan Grunkemeyer is completing 74.3% of his passes for 1,012 yards, eight touchdowns, and no interceptions. Most of it has come underneath, averaging about 10 yards per completion.

Wide receiver Que'Sean Brown has 26 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown. Louisiana Tech transfer Marlion Jackson caught three passes for 41 yards at Boston College, including the 14-yard touchdown that started the comeback. Wide receiver Ayden Greene missed that game and is probable for Friday.

If Pitt loads the box for Overton and sends pressure without Brookins behind it, Tech's receivers get one-on-ones. The Hokies don't need a 400-yard night. They need two or three completions over the top that push Pitt's safeties back, and that's what reopens the first matchup.

Pitt has answered every question at home this season. Friday, it answers them in front of more than 65,000 people waiting on the program's first 5-0 start since 2005.