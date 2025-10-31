Three Louisville Players To Watch Against Virginia Tech On Saturday
As Virginia Tech looks to build on its impressive victory against Cal, it will have no easy task as No. 16 Louisville comes to Blacksburg. It will be no easy task for the Hokies to come out with a victory. Here are three players to watch on Louisville on Saturday.
No. 1: Chris Bell, Wide Receiver
Chris Bell has been the Cardinals' best wide receiver this season. In seven games, Bell has caught 48 passes for 687 yards and six touchdowns. Bell leads the ACC in receiving yards and is tied for receiving touchdowns. Bell offers both size and speed to the receiver position. Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, he is built to handle physical matchups, while also being able to use his agility to create separation.
He played a crucial part in Louisville's upset victory over then-No. 2 Miami when he had eight receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. His best game this season, however, came against Virginia, when he caught 12 balls for 170 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
No. 2: T.J. Quinn, Linebacker
T.J. Quinn is the defensive heartbeat of the Cardinals this season. He is a 6'1", 235-pound linebacker who brings both consistency and physicality to the middle of the field.
He has led the Cardinals in tackles in the past two seasons, and currently has the most so far this season with 49. Quinn has been able to pick up two interceptions so far, both in Louisville's 34-27 victory over Pitt. Quinn's performance against the Panthers earned him ACC Linebacker of the Week honors.
Louisville's head coach, Jeff Brohm, has described Quinn as the "quarterback on defense." Quinn is one of four returning starters on defense for the Cardinals and has taken on a more vocal role on the team to make sure everybody is on the same page.
No. 3: Isaac Brown, Running Back
Louisville's running back Isaac Brown has been one of the most electric ball carriers in all of college football this season. Brown has rushed for 652 yards on just 75 carries. He leads the country in yards per carry at 8.7.
The Louisville offense is not tailored around Brown; his season high in carries is just 15, but he can make the most out of his limited opportunities when given the football. For example, in Louisville's most recent game against Boston College, Brown rushed for a career high 205 yards on just 14 carries.