James Franklin's spring programs have revealed a lot about how the Hokies will look in 2026. He's taken a more hands-on approach on offense, with Ty Howle taking over as the full-time play caller for the first time. His trust in Brent Pry's ability to practically be the head coach of the defense has revealed a level of control on that side of the ball Pry hasn't had since his Penn State days.

All coaches are connected with their players, but this squad has meshed together like they've been teammates for more than a semester. The coaches have sung praise for the heart shown in practice and the competition they've crafted on the depth chart. There's a lingering expectation for how the team will perform based on Franklin's résumé. Aside from that, there are some hefty expectations for individual development.

This team still needs lead talent in some of the most important positions. Increased opportunities and improved complementary pieces should open opportunities for a breakout season for the Hokies. There's plenty of good talent scattered throughout the locker room. Among that group, here are the players Franklin needs to become great to make an impact in 2026.

1. Ayden Greene

Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Ayden Greene (0) catches a pass for a touchdown as California Golden Bears defensive back Brent Austin (4) defends during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

There's arguably nothing the team needs more than a clear WR1. This is Ayden Greene's chance to step into that role. His loyalty to the program has proved all the leadership and character qualities needed to be a lead wideout.

He's never fully been in sync with a quarterback. The connection with Ethan Grunkemeyer may not be immediate, but it also doesn't need to be. All Greene needs to get going is a big play downfield. The problem with 2025 was the opportunities to establish himself as a threat. Teams had him circled, but the focus would shift to the run game after a few drives, and the team rarely used that as an opportunity to catch the secondary sleeping. He's showcased the ability to create plays after the catch and separate at every level you need him to. A true breakout could help accelerate this offense into one of the best in the ACC.

2. Jaquez White & Isaiah Brown-Murray

Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jacob de Jesus (21) dives for the pylon as Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray (9) defends during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

This spot goes to both Jaquez White and Isaiah Brown-Murray because there are a lot of things about their games that complement each other. IBM is a very versatile company that has experience in every position in the secondary. The ball skills he flashes profile him as a downfield defensive back who could play corner or safety. His aggressiveness to make plays could also flash in the slot, which Pry likes to utilize at a high rate.

White was the lead man at Troy in the secondary. He doesn't possess towering size, but plays with the physicality that comes with the modern corner. White was brought in to be a boundary corner, but not necessarily to be the frontman. That's why this spot doesn't belong to one corner. Great play for these two brings an emphasis on complementing each other. With the way Pry has talked about Amauri Polydor and Kenny Wosely Jr., this could extend to the whole secondary. Last year looked like a unit constantly trying to find its identity. Some players did, but the unit never did collectively. That's something that must change in 2026.

3. Emmett Laws

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) is tackled for a safety by Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (22) and Emmett Laws (99) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This may fly under the radar compared to some bigger names. Emmett Law's play style fits the three-tech role well, so there's little question as to what schematic fit he'll have. The contribution he has to make is one that expands beyond the stat sheet. The Hokies lost a big voice in the locker room this offseason, Kelvin Gilliam Jr. He was a constant force on the interior as a three-technique defensive tackle. But when Pry departed as head coach, his true value showed in rallying the locker room together to finish strong. The product may not have been the prettiest, but it was one filled with heart and determination.

Every time Gilliam came out of the locker room with the lunch pail, Laws wasn't far behind him. The connection shared between the two was apparent. In fact, his first big play in maroon and orange was alongside Gilliam, taking down LaNorris Sellers for a safety in the first game of the season. It shadowed the same relationship Gilliam developed with Antwaun Powell-Ryland, someone who inspired him to take the mantle as a voice within the locker room. The variety of new faces makes this even more challenging for Laws. Luckily, there's a familiar face at defensive coordinator who knows what he's capable of.