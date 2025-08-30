Three Predictions For Virginia Tech vs South Carolina
The Virginia Tech Hokies and South Carolina Gamecocks are one day away from their season opener in Atlanta. The Gamecocks are touchdown favorites in this game, but the Hokies are going to do everything in their power to pull off a huge week one upset.
Here are my three predictions for Sunday's showdown.
No. 1: LaNorris Sellers kills Virginia Tech with his legs
Last season, LaNorris Sellers was a solid passer, but his real threat was with his legs. He rushed for 674 yards and seven touchdowns, and I think he has another big game with his legs to open the 2025 season.
Offenses are always a bit slow out of the gates in Week 1. We saw that on Friday with Auburn; Jackson Arnold threw for just over 100 yards, but eviscerated Baylor with his legs. I see this game playing out very similarly. The Gamecocks' passing game could struggle early, but Sellers' legs shouldn't take too long to warm up. I think he rushes for 80+ yards in the opener.
No. 2: Ben Bell makes a statement in his Hokie debut
One of the biggest transfers the Hokies brought in this offseason was former Louisiana Tech and Texas State defensive end Ben Bell. In 2023, Bell recorded 10 sacks. In 2024, he played just four games, but still finished the year with 3.5 sacks. If I had to pick one defensive transfer to have the biggest impact on this team in 2025, it would be Bell.
Getting pressure on the quarterback is going to be paramount in this game. Sellers is a great quarterback, but no one can succeed with consistent pressure in their face. If Bell can get in the backfield consistently and contain Sellers in the pocket, the Hokies will have a good chance in this game. I think he gets at least one sack, if not more.
No. 3: Virginia Tech covers
I'll preface this by saying there's a chance South Carolina comes out red-hot and runs away with this game. However, I think Virginia Tech will be much improved from last year. They have new coordinators on both sides of the ball and brought in a lot of transfers. I'm banking on them gelling sooner than later, because if they do, they could give South Carolina a scare. I still think the Gamecocks win this game, but I'll take the Hokies to cover the 7.5-point spread.
Score prediction: South Carolina 27, Virginia Tech 21