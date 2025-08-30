Virginia Tech vs South Carolina: Matchup Breakdown and Finals Score Prediction
One day is all that separates us from Virginia Tech's season opener against No. 13 South Carolina. These two teams will square off on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta in one of the biggest matchups of week one. The Gamecocks are favored by a touchdown, but can the Hokies pull off the upset?
Let's dive into the matchup and predict the winner of Sunday's game.
Virginia Tech's Offense vs South Carolina's Defense
The Hokies lost a ton of production on offense this offseason. Bhayshul Tuten, their 1,000-yard rusher, is gone; they lost their top-four receivers and essentially their entire offensive line. They did a solid job in the transfer portal, bringing in guys like Terion Stewart, Tomas Rimac and Cameron Seldon, but will it be enough?
South Carolina's defense was one of the best in the country last season, finishing 12th in points per game allowed and 18th in total yards per game allowed. They lost some talent this offseason, but returned a few key players and supplimented well in the transfer portal.
The biggest matchup in my eyes is going to be Tech's offensive line vs South Carolina's defensive line. Tech brought in former West Virginia Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore to help correct some of their issues from last season, and he brought four of his offensive linemen with him, including Tomas Rimac, who could be one of the best OL in the ACC this year. They will have the challenge of lining up against Dylan Stewart - one of the most athletic edge rushers in college football - and Bryan Thomas Jr. The Gamecocks' interior isn't as daunting as their edges, but they brought in three transfers who can do some damage inside.
Tech will need their offensive line to hold up in pass protection and in the run game if it want a chance to upset South Carolina. If they can't run the ball, they're going to let Dylan Stewart pin his ears back and get after Kyron Drones, and if it gets to that point, I don't know if Tech has anyone capable of slowing him down.
In the secondary, South Carolina lost Nick Emmanwori, their leading tackler a year ago, to the NFL Draft, but returned Jalon Kilgore, who picked off five passes in 2024. They also brought back two more safeties, DQ Smith and Peyton Smith, who should get some playing time. At cornerback, South Carolina brought in N.C. State transfer Brandon Cisse, who was one of the top CBs in the portal, to help Judge Collier, who broke up eight passes a season ago.
As I mentioned before, Tech lost their four leading receivers this offseason, so they're going to need someone new to take charge. Ayden Greene is a breakout candidate, but he caught just 19 passes a year ago, so they could look to one of their transfers - potentially Cameron Seldon or Isaiah Spencer - to step up.
Tech's offense has a tall task ahead of them. South Carolina's defense may not be the same top-15 unit we saw a year ago, but there's no reason to believe they won't be formidable in 2025.
Virginia Tech's Defense vs South Carolina's Offense
South Carolina's defense is dangerous, but their offense might be even more so. With LaNorris Sellers at quarterback, Rahsul Faison at running back and guys like Nyck Harbor at receiver, the Gamecocks have freaks of nature at every position.
Let's start things off with Sellers, who was as hot as anybody to end last season. He comes in with Heisman Trophy aspirations after totaling over 3,200 yards and 25 touchdowns a year ago, and many expect him to take another step this year. You absolutely have to contain him and make him throw the ball. If he starts escaping pressure and scrambling for 10-15 yards every drive, it's going to be next to impossible to get the Gamecocks off the field. Tech's edge rushers will need to contain him, and then their defensive tackles need to collapse the pocket from the inside to make sure he can't escape.
Virginia Tech got some bad news a few days ago when South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison was cleared to play by the NCAA. He was one of the best backs in the portal, but his status was in question until a few days ago. Now, he gives the Gamecocks a true RB1, and he'll make any RPOs or option plays the Gamecocks run even harder to defend.
Last year, South Carolina's receiver room was very much a committee. No receiver had over 400 yards last season, but this year, that could change. The Gamecocks return guys like Nyck Harbor and Mazeo Bennett Jr., Jared Brown and Vandrevius Jacobs and didn't add a single guy through the portal. That's a sign they believe in the guys they have and think at least one of them will break out.
For all his athletic ability, Nyck Harbor still hasn't broken out, but I think this might be his year. He's 6-foot-5, 235 pounds and is as fast as anybody in the country. He's the definition of a freak of nature, and if he's developed at all, I don't think Tech has anyone in their secondary that can stop him.
The key for Tech's defense will be putting pressure on Sellers and making sure he doesn't escape the pocket and use his legs. If they consistently let Sellers win with his legs, it will only open up more things in the pass game and make their offense even harder to defend than it already is.
Prediction
This game is very hard to predict. There's a world where South Carolina comes out as hot as everyone thinks they will and blows Tech out of the water. There's also a world where this team has been too hyped up and falls a bit flat out of the gates, and the Hokies can capitalize and at least make it a close game.
South Carolina will probably win this game outright, but the 7.5-point spread is a bit too much. Tech keeps it close and covers, but falls just short of the week one upset.
Final Score: South Carolina 28, Virginia Tech 21