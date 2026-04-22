Three Spring Ball Questions Virginia Tech Football Answered

Virginia Tech football is through its 2026 spring ball slate. With practices and the spring game now in the books, here is a look at three questions that I think spring ball answered.

No. 1: Is there greater clarity on the quarterback battle?

In terms of a definite answer, the head coaches have declined to spotlight any specific player, but it increasingly feels like it's redshirt sophomore Ethan Grunkemeyer's job to lose.

Last year, Grunkemeyer compiled 1,339 yards (123-of-178), eight passing touchdowns and four interceptions in his redshirt freshman year at Penn State. He displayed an added level of control down the stretch — in his final four games at the helm, he logged six touchdowns and did not throw an interception.

In the spring game, Grunkemeyer amassed 136 yards on 13-of-17 passing, throwing a touchdown and a pick.

While no definite starter has been named yet, Grunkemeyer feels like the safe bet to start when the season opener against VMI — the first against the Keydets in 42 years — arrives on Saturday, Sept. 5.

No. 2: Will the tight ends see an increased role?

Though the 2026 season has yet to see a snap, it feels like this is something that will be true by osmosis.

On Saturday, Virginia Tech's tight ends accounted for 205 of the game's 428 receiving yards, a smidge under 48%.

That charge was led by Luke Reynolds, who logged a game-high 69 receiving yards off five catches. Mainstay starter Benji Gosnell also tallied five receptions, totaling 34 receiving yards as a result.

Ja'Ricous Hairston, who led the tight end room in receiving yards (112) and receiving touchdowns (three — tied for overall team lead) a season ago, amassed 58 yards of a quartet of catches, while Harrison Saint Germain and walk-on Brody Jones totaled 29 and 15 receiving yards, respectively.

For comparison to the 205-yard total posted in Saturday's contest, Virginia Tech's tight ends amassed a total of 226 yards across the entire 2025 season. As I alluded to earlier, 2026 should be an improvement simply down to more consistency under center, more options at the position, etc., etc.

No. 3: Is Troy Huhn ready yet?

The defensive line finished with 10 "sacks" — Saturday's contest was deemed non-live for the quarterbacks, though that caveat did not apply to any of the other position groups — and six of those came on Troy Huhn.

Huhn previously posted a four-touchdown outing in an earlier scrimmage, and while he showed flashes, completing five of his eight passes for 64 passing yards, his mistakes came in bunches. Huhn's six sacks were bunched up in two clusters. He took three in the span of four plays to start off his first drive, and did so again later in the contest.

The three-star recruit was already trending toward a redshirt, with Grunkemeyer, UNC transfer Bryce Baker and returnee Kelden Ryan (9-of-14, 88 yards, one passing touchdown in spring game) likely ahead of him. I believe that Saturday strengthened that expectation for Huhn’s developmental year.