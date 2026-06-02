James Franklin continues his recruiting momentum.

Virginia Tech lands a commitment from three-star cornerback Austin Barrett of Paramus High School in New Jersey, adding another defensive back to a 2027 class that keeps getting better.

🚨COMMITMENT🚨



Virginia Tech #Hokies land 3⭐️CB Austin Barrett. The 6-foot-1 inch, 170-pound New Jersey prospect is the No. 36 CB in the country & No. 12 recruit in the garden state.



He joins high 3⭐️ CB Chase Johnson and S Elijah Butler in the secondary.



🔗|… pic.twitter.com/O76uLIQsq2 — Matej Sis (@MatejS247) June 2, 2026

The relationship with cornerback coach Nick Perry was a major factor. Perry visited Barrett at his home last month, and the connection they built drove the decision.

What makes Barrett attractive on the field is the versatility. As a sophomore at Paramus Catholic, he lined up at cornerback, free safety, quarterback, running back and wide receiver. The defensive production is what drove his recruitment. He totaled 43 tackles, two interceptions, one pick-six, four pass defenses, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in a single season.

At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Barrett has the length programs covet at corner. The 247Sports article on his commitment describes him as a versatile defensive back who can play either corner or safety, giving Virginia Tech flexibility in how they deploy him. Paired with fellow cornerback commit Chase Johnson, the Hokies now have two twitchy, long defensive back prospects to build around in the 2027 class. Offers came in from Auburn, Boston College, Syracuse, Connecticut and Michigan State, among others, before the Hokies closed. He held 17 in total.

Barrett joins fellow cornerback Chase Johnson and safety Elijah Butler in the secondary for the 2027 class.

Virginia Tech now sits at 10th in 247Sports' recruiting rankings for the class of 2027.

Here's the updated list of commitments, with national, position and state ratings in parentheses:

Rankings are derived from 247Sports.

defensive lineman Alexander Taylor (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/95/24) (committed March 19) defensive lineman Brock Frisby (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/94/22) (committed April 3) defensive lineman Xavier Perkins (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/26/11) (committed April 14) defensive lineman Joseph Buchanan (Md.) — ★★★★ (178/19/5) (committed April 16) running back Kelvin Morrison (Penn.) — ★★★ (NA/47/18) (committed April 23) tight end Braxton Salster (Ala.) — ★★★ (NA/32/19) (committed April 24) wide receiver Anthony Roberts (N.C.) — ★★★ (NA/72/20) (committed April 25) running back Stanley Smart (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/70/94) (committed April 29) wide receiver Demarcus Brown (Va.) — ★★★ (NA/46/7) (committed May 3) cornerback Chase Johnson (Ga.) — ★★★ (NA/34/35) (committed May 7) safety Elijah Butler (Md.) — ★★★ (NA/37/12) (committed May 8) quarterback Peter Bourque (Mass.) — ★★★★ (80/7/1) (committed May 14) running back Javian Jones-Priest (Texas) — ★★★ (NA/29/55) (committed May 19) offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan (Tenn.) — ★★★★ (237/14/11) (committed May 25) tight end Jordan Karhoff (Ohio) — ★★★★ (NA/12/9) (committed May 26) tight end Sam Faniel (Va.) — ★★★★ (NA/24/10) (committed May 30) offensive lineman Luke Braham (W. Va.) — ★★★ (NA/73/1) (committed May 30) cornerback Austin Barrett (N.J) — ★★★ (NA/36/12) (committed June 2)