Three Takeaways from Virginia Tech Football's Week 1 Depth Chart
Virginia Tech football released its depth chart for Week 1 against the No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks, which will kick off this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Here's three notable takeaways from the depth chart ahead of the Aug. 31 opener. The full depth chart can be viewed in this article.
No. 1: The slot spot sees a late shift.
Takye Heath was a late bloomer in camp, rising up enough to take the starting slot receiver role. Heath's inclusion came over a pair of juniors: Cameron Seldon and Isaiah Spencer. Earlier this week, Seldon was described as more of a pure athlete still adjusting to the wideout position, one still raw. Although offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery praised his level of adjustment, it feels more like Seldon will be utilized more as a jack-of-all-trades player, one that could be deployed all over the field.
No. 2: The two-deep for the defensive line is stacked with a plethora of players.
14 defensive lineman made the depth chart for a total of four starting slots. And while the pair of defensive tackle starters appears locked down by Kelvin Gilliam and Kemari Copeland, the defensive end position is far more undecided. Neither starting spot has been locked down, with fifth-year Ben Bell and senior Keyshawn Burgos battling for one slot and graduate student James Djonkam facing off against redshirt senior Elhadj Fall duking it out for the second slot.
Behind them, Aycen Stevens, Jason Abbey, Arias Nash and Deric Dandy come in as the defensive end backups, while Emmett Laws, Immanuel Hickman, Kody Huisman and Christian Evans slot in as the reserves at defensive tackle.
No. 3: The offensive line is far from settled.
While the front five has seemed stable — Kyle Altuner, Montavious Cunningham, Johnny Garrett, Layth Ghannam and Tomas Rimac — the order of where they line up in the field is not as much.
Altuner remains at center. Garrett remains at left tackle. However, Ghannam shifts from left guard to the other guard position, while Cunningham and Rimac swap to right tackle and left guard, respectively. Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones made it clear during the ACC Kickoff event that Altuner, Cunningham, Garrett, Ghannam and Rimac were the five he felt most comfortable protecting him.
However, the move to place Rimac at left guard is a tactical one anchored by the fact that Rimac mostly suited up at left guard for West Virginia. In addition, Cunningham spent the bulk of his time at Georgia State manning the right tackle position.