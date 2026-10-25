Three Things We Learned From Virginia Tech's 20-16 Win Over Clemson

Clemson entered Saturday night 154–7 since the start of the 2011 season in games it led after three quarters. Virginia Tech made it 154–8.

The Hokies did it on the worst offensive night of their season, too. Clemson held them to 234 total yards, a season low for an offense averaging 449.7 per game. Ethan Grunkemeyer was sacked six times, and the running game managed 70 yards on 37 carries.

Virginia Tech still won 20–16, its first win over Clemson since 2007. It snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series and made the Hokies bowl-eligible at 6–2 in coach James Franklin’s first season, one year after a 3–9 finish.

Here's what we learned about the Hokies.

The defense turned Clemson’s best opportunity into a punt

In the second quarter, with the game tied 3–3, Franklin’s fake punt came up short, and Clemson took over at the Virginia Tech 31.

Three snaps later, the Tigers were punting. Linebacker Noah Chambers dropped Tyler Brown for a 2-yard loss. Defensive tackle Eric Mensah sacked quarterback Tait Reynolds for his first career sack, and defensive end Jason Abbey sacked him again on third-and-16.

“We got three negative plays in a row,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said afterward.

The Hokies answered with a 17-play, 87-yard touchdown drive and led 10–3 at halftime. That was the night in miniature: 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, and a Clemson offense that went 3-of-14 on third down.

The third quarter is still a problem; Clemson gained 146 yards in it. But the fourth belonged to defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s unit. Clemson ran 15 plays for 48 yards, went 0-for-3 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down, and didn’t score.

On the final drive, cornerback Jaquez White blitzed and sacked Tait Reynolds for a 7-yard loss. Two plays later, a 26-yard completion to Bryant Wesco Jr. was overturned on replay. Then defensive end Mylachi Williams sacked Tait Reynolds on fourth-and-9 with 48 seconds left.

Pry was the head coach Virginia Tech fired after an 0–3 start in 2025. Franklin brought him back to run the defense, and his group just closed out the program’s first win over Clemson in 19 years.

Luke Reynolds is the answer when the field gets short

Grunkemeyer targeted Luke Reynolds seven times on Saturday. The junior tight end caught all seven for 44 yards and both Virginia Tech touchdowns.

Both scores came from inside the 10: a 6-yarder on second-and-goal before halftime and a 5-yarder on fourth-and-1 with 1:44 left. Both came off play-action, and both times Reynolds was wide open. Franklin said the winner was a play the Hokies had already hit earlier that night.

With Virginia Tech’s running backs combining for 38 yards on 16 carries, the offense needs another way to score near the goal line. Reynolds is it.

Reynolds followed Franklin from Penn State and earned first-team midseason All-America honors from The Associated Press. But all four of his touchdowns before Saturday came in the first three games, and he had gone four straight games without one. He’s now at 50 catches for 493 yards and six scores.

Franklin’s fourth-down math: one bad bet, one good one

Facing fourth-and-12 at his own 23 in a 3–3 game, Franklin called a fake punt. Luke Reynolds threw to punter Nathan Totten, who went down 4 yards short.

It was the wrong call. Twelve yards is a lot to ask of a trick play, especially with a punter who set Marshall’s single-season average record last year. A normal punt likely starts Clemson on its own side of the field. Instead, the Tigers started 31 yards from the end zone, and only three straight negative plays kept them off the scoreboard.

The fourth-and-1 calls were right. Grunkemeyer converted a sneak on the 17-play touchdown drive. Then, trailing 16–13 at the Clemson 5, Franklin passed on a tying field goal.

“It did enter my mind to kick the field goal,” Franklin said. He added that the momentum felt like it was on Clemson’s side on the road.

He was right. A field goal hands the ball back to Clemson with a timeout, under two minutes, and Nolan Hauser, who went 3-for-3, with a make from 49. A failed try leaves the Tigers starting inside their own 10. And Franklin had his most reliable target and a play that had already scored.

The fake punt and the fourth-and-1 came from the same instinct. Franklin is going to gamble. The trick is picking the spot. Fourth-and-1 at the 5 is a bet. Fourth-and-12 at your own 23 is a wish.

Virginia Tech will have its off-week and return to action on Friday, Nov. 6, to take on No. 23 SMU.