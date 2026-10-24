Virginia Tech vs Clemson : Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

Virginia Tech football has an opportunity to accomplish two things Saturday night in Clemson, S.C., with a win: It’d secure bowl eligibility for the first time under head coach James Franklin and snap a nearly two-decade-long drought against Clemson.

The Hokies (5-2, 2-2 ACC) travel to Memorial Stadium to face the Tigers (4-2, 2-1 ACC), with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Virginia Tech enters Saturday following a 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech, snapping a two-game losing streak after consecutive defeats against Pittsburgh and California. Clemson, meanwhile, is coming off a 37-0 shutout of Charleston Southern, having won four of its previous five contests — though it opened the season with a 51-10 loss to then-No. 11 LSU.

The Tigers have dominated in recent meetings, winning seven consecutive showdowns with the Hokies. Virginia Tech's last victory against Clemson came in 2007, when the Hokies defeated the Tigers 41-23 in Blacksburg.

However, Saturday's matchup presents an intriguing opportunity for Virginia Tech, particularly given the contrasting production from the two programs' quarterbacks.

Virginia Tech's offense

The Hokies' offensive improvement has been one of the defining developments of Franklin's first season, with quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer leading the charge.

Through seven games, Grunkemeyer has completed 167 of 229 passes (72.9%) for 1,984 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions, averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.

The Penn State transfer has developed a particularly strong connection with Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown, who leads Virginia Tech with 46 receptions for 616 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown is coming off his most productive performance of the season, recording six receptions for a career-high 182 yards and a touchdown against Georgia Tech — a 60-yard score on the second play of Virginia Tech’s first drive.

The Hokies have also received considerable production from sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr., who has recorded 613 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 103 carries, averaging 5.95 yards per attempt.

Overton's contributions extend beyond the ground game — he’s added 22 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

That versatility could prove important against a Clemson defense featuring several talented playmakers, including defensive end Will Heldt and linebackers Sammy Brown and Jeremiah Alexander.

Clemson's offense

While Virginia Tech has experienced considerable offensive success, Clemson has struggled to establish consistency, particularly at quarterback.

True freshman Tait Reynolds has assumed starting responsibilities following Christopher Vizzina's elbow injury earlier this season.

Through six games, Reynolds has thrown for 943 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. His struggles have been particularly noticeable on deep passes, completing just two of 21 attempts traveling at least 20 yards downfield.

Clemson has recorded just two passing touchdowns this season, a significant departure from the offensive production traditionally associated with Dabo Swinney's program.

However, the Tigers have found success through sophomore running back Gideon Davidson.

Davidson leads Clemson with 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 79 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. His most productive performance came against California, when he rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. leads Clemson with 29 receptions for 340 yards, while T.J. Moore has contributed 27 catches for 244 yards and one touchdown.

Defense

Perhaps Virginia Tech's biggest advantage comes along the defensive line, where senior Aycen Stevens has emerged as one of the ACC's premier pass rushers.

Stevens enters Saturday with 10.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, including 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss against Georgia Tech.

That could spell trouble for Clemson, which has surrendered 17 sacks through six games.

However, the Tigers possess considerable defensive talent of their own. Safety Corey Myrick leads Clemson with 44 tackles, while Sammy Brown has recorded 41. Cornerback Elliot Washington II has also registered three interceptions.

Another important factor will be Virginia Tech's ability to finish drives. The Hokies have struggled with turnovers and offensive inconsistency at times, particularly in their losses to Pitt and California.

Against a Clemson defense capable of creating negative plays, protecting Grunkemeyer and avoiding costly penalties could determine whether Virginia Tech leaves Death Valley victorious.

Prediction

Virginia Tech has the more productive quarterback and several offensive weapons capable of creating explosive plays. However, Clemson's defensive talent and home-field advantage make this a difficult matchup.

If Grunkemeyer protects the football and the Hokies contain Davidson, Virginia Tech has a legitimate opportunity to secure its sixth victory.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Clemson 24