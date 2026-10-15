Three Virginia Tech Offensive Players to Watch Against Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's offense has been among the ACC's most productive through six games, averaging 460.2 yards and 37.7 points per contest — both fourth-best in the conference.

The Hokies (4-2, 1-2 ACC) have also averaged 310.2 passing yards per game, with quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer throwing for 1,734 yards and 12 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Despite those numbers, Virginia Tech enters Saturday's 3:30 p.m. matchup against Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) looking to snap a two-game losing streak following defeats to Pitt and Cal.

Here are the three main offensive players to watch ahead of Saturday's contest.

No. 1: RB Jeffrey Overton Jr.

Through six games, Overton Jr., a sophomore from Woodbridge, Va., has rushed for 528 yards and four touchdowns on 89 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. He's also been one of Virginia Tech's most productive receiving threats out of the backfield, recording 19 receptions for 190 yards and a touchdown. His 718 yards from scrimmage lead the Hokies, averaging 119.7 yards per contest.

Overton's most productive rushing performance came against Boston College on Sept. 26, when he accumulated a career-high 209 yards on the ground, accounting for nearly 40% of his season rushing total in that contest alone.

The Yellow Jackets are allowing 183 rushing yards per game, nearly 97 more than Virginia Tech's defense has surrendered on average. Georgia Tech has also allowed 388.8 total yards per game.

Overton has accounted for 59.4% of Virginia Tech's rushing yards this season, making him the Hokies' most consequential player on the ground. With Georgia Tech struggling against the run, his workload could be a determining factor on Saturday.

No. 2: QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

Grunkemeyer has completed 152 of his 208 passing attempts this season, a 73.1% completion rate, for 1,734 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Penn State transfer is averaging 289 passing yards per game and 8.3 yards per attempt.

He's also surpassed 300 passing yards three times, most notably against Pitt on Oct. 2, when he threw for 434 yards and three touchdowns in Virginia Tech's 35-33 loss. Against Cal last Saturday, Grunkemeyer completed 21 of 31 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia Tech's passing defense has been considerably more effective than its rushing defense, allowing 205.8 passing yards per game. Grunkemeyer's ability to sustain drives against that defense could prove pivotal, particularly considering the Hokies have scored 53 combined points in their last two contests after averaging 43.3 through their first four.

No. 3: TE Luke Reynolds

Through six games, Reynolds has recorded 41 receptions for 431 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.5 yards per reception and 71.8 receiving yards per game.

His 41 receptions lead Virginia Tech, while his 431 receiving yards trail only wide receiver Que'Sean Brown's 434. Reynolds also leads the Hokies in receiving touchdowns, accounting for one-third of Grunkemeyer's 12 passing scores.

Reynolds has been targeted 53 times this season, tied with Brown for the team lead, and has caught 77.4% of those targets. His most productive performances came against Old Dominion and Maryland. Against the Monarchs, Reynolds recorded eight receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns before hauling in 12 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Terrapins.

Those two contests accounted for 20 of his 41 receptions and half of his receiving yardage entering Saturday. Against a Georgia Tech defense allowing 205.8 passing yards per game, Reynolds could be positioned for another significant workload, especially considering he's averaged nearly seven receptions per contest.