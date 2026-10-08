Three Virginia Tech Players On Defense To Watch Against Cal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football prepares for a road ACC bout against California on Saturday, Oct. 10th, in Berkeley, Calif.

Virginia Tech's first loss of the James Franklin era wasn't necessarily a product of its defense. In fact, the Hokies' defensive unit had one of its more productive outings of the season in several respects, despite ultimately surrendering 35 points.

The Hokies (4-1, 1-1 ACC) held Pitt (5-0, 2-0 ACC) to just 295 yards of total offense in Friday night's 35-33 defeat, forcing five three-and-outs and recording two fourth-down stops. Still, Virginia Tech failed to force a turnover and managed just one sack, with the Panthers capitalizing on four Hokie giveaways to secure the victory.

Now, Virginia Tech will travel across the country for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET matchup against Cal (2-3, 1-1 ACC), which presents another opportunity for the Hokies' defense to make its presence felt.

The Golden Bears enter the contest with questions surrounding their quarterback situation — starter Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was listed as questionable on Wednesday's initial availability report — potentially leaving Virginia Tech preparing for multiple possibilities under center.

Here are three Virginia Tech defensive players to watch Saturday against the Golden Bears.

No. 1: DT Kemari Copeland

One of Virginia Tech's most important defensive additions this offseason, Copeland has established himself as a central piece of the Hokies' defensive front.

The defensive tackle was particularly active against Pitt, finishing tied for the team lead with six tackles. That production was notable given his position along the interior, where defensive linemen are frequently asked to occupy blockers and create opportunities for linebackers behind them.

Virginia Tech's defensive front has been among the country's most disruptive units through five games, particularly when it comes to creating negative plays. The Hokies are tied for fifth in sacks with 18 and are first in the nation in tackles for loss with 51.

Virginia Tech recorded just one sack against the Panthers, though, and the defensive front struggled to make the kind of game-changing plays that had become more commonplace earlier in the season.

Against a Cal offense dealing with uncertainty at quarterback, Copeland's ability to generate pressure up the middle could make a significant difference. Interior disruption can prevent quarterbacks from stepping into throws and force them to move outside the pocket, where Virginia Tech's edge rushers can capitalize.

No. 2: LB Kaleb Spencer

Spencer has been one of Virginia Tech's more consistent defensive contributors through the opening five games, and his performance against Pitt was no exception. The senior linebacker recorded six tackles, including two tackles for loss, against the Panthers. Through five games, Spencer has registered 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks, further cementing his importance to the Hokies' front seven.

Spencer's ability to diagnose plays and disrupt the backfield should be especially valuable against Cal. With uncertainty surrounding the Golden Bears' quarterback situation, Virginia Tech's linebackers will need to remain disciplined against both designed runs and potential unanticipated quarterback scrambles. A productive afternoon from Spencer could help Virginia Tech control the middle of the field while giving its defensive line additional opportunities to pressure the passer.

No. 3: S DQ Smith

Few Virginia Tech defenders have experienced as unusual a start to the season as Smith, but the former South Carolina safety is beginning to carve out a significant role in the Hokies' secondary. Smith joined Virginia Tech in September following a legal ruling that cleared him to compete for an additional season. Since making his debut against Old Dominion, the veteran defensive back has steadily seen his responsibilities increase.

Smith played 40 defensive snaps against the Panthers, surpassing fellow safety Tyson Flowers' 35 for the first time this season. He also earned the highest Pro Football Focus coverage grade among Virginia Tech's defensive backs at 67.8, along with a 79.4 tackling grade.

Franklin indicated Wednesday that Virginia Tech views three of its safeties as starters, suggesting Smith will continue to see considerable playing time as the Hokies navigate their ACC schedule. His experience could prove valuable against a Cal offense with questions at quarterback. Regardless of who starts under center, Virginia Tech's secondary will need to limit explosive plays and capitalize on potential mistakes. Smith's growing involvement gives the Hokies another experienced option on the back end, and Saturday presents an opportunity for him to further establish himself within the defensive rotation.