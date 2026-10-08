Three Virginia Tech Players On Offense To Watch Saturday vs. Cal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will look to return to the win column Saturday afternoon, but doing so will require the Hokies to put last week's heartbreaking loss to Pitt behind them.

The Hokies (4-1, 1-1 ACC) suffered their first defeat of the James Franklin era Friday night, falling 35-33 to the Panthers despite accumulating 499 yards of total offense. Four turnovers and a missed potential game-winning field goal proved costly, sending Virginia Tech into its first cross-country trip of the season with plenty to correct.

Next up is California (2-3), which has struggled to find consistency through the opening month of the season. Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET matchup at California Memorial Stadium presents an opportunity for Virginia Tech to get back on track before the heart of its ACC schedule arrives.

With that in mind, here are three Virginia Tech offensive players to watch against the Golden Bears.

No. 1: QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

From a production standpoint, there was little more Virginia Tech could have asked of Grunkemeyer. The Penn State transfer completed 30 of 41 passes for a career-high 434 yards and three touchdowns, delivering one of the most productive passing performances in program history. His 434 yards were the second-most by a Virginia Tech quarterback in the program's recorded history dating to 1987.

There was, however, one glaring blemish: turnovers.

Grunkemeyer threw his first two interceptions of the season against the Panthers, with Virginia Tech's four total turnovers playing a significant role in its inability to protect an early advantage. The Hokies can't afford to repeat those mistakes against Cal, particularly with their ground game still looking for consistency.

Through five games, Grunkemeyer has completed 74% of his passes for 1,446 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Saturday offers another opportunity for Grunkemeyer to demonstrate that he can lead the Hokies to a road victory without putting the football in harm's way. His production hasn't been in question; his ability to avoid the mistakes that hurt Virginia Tech last week will be worth watching.

No. 2: RB Jeffrey Overton Jr.

For as productive as Virginia Tech's passing attack was against Pitt, the running game left plenty to be desired. That makes Overton one of the more intriguing players to watch on Saturday.

The sophomore has established himself as Virginia Tech's leading rusher through five games, totaling 455 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries. His 5.9 yards per attempt suggests there's plenty of potential for the Hokies to lean more heavily on the ground game moving forward, though he was held to only 46 net rushing yards on 17 carries on Friday vs. Pitt.

Virginia Tech has averaged 155.2 rushing yards per game, though a figure that ranks considerably behind its passing production. While Grunkemeyer has demonstrated an ability to move the football through the air, a more balanced offensive approach would go a long way toward preventing opposing defenses from keying on the passing game.

No. 3: TE Luke Reynolds

There might not be a more reliable weapon in Virginia Tech's passing attack than Reynolds.

The Penn State transfer has emerged as one of Grunkemeyer's favorite targets through the opening five games, hauling in 37 receptions for 373 yards and four touchdowns. His 37 catches are tied for the second-most in the ACC, while his four receiving touchdowns lead Virginia Tech.

Reynolds was productive again against Pitt, finishing with seven receptions for 93 yards. It marked his third game with at least 90 receiving yards this season, continuing an impressive opening stretch in Blacksburg.

With Virginia Tech still working to establish consistency on the ground, Reynolds' ability to contribute as both a receiver and blocker could be especially valuable against Cal. His presence in the middle of the field also gives Grunkemeyer a dependable option when opposing defenses attempt to limit the Hokies' outside receivers.

Reynolds has already surpassed his receiving production from the entirety of his 2025 season at Penn State, and there's little reason to believe his role will diminish anytime soon.

Saturday presents another opportunity for the junior to make his presence felt, particularly if Virginia Tech finds itself needing to convert third downs or sustain lengthy possessions.