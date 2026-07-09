Buy or Sell for Virginia Tech's Position Groups in 2026: Offense

Virginia Tech football is now just under two months away from kicking off its 2026 season against VMI on Sept. 5. With a smidge over 60 days separating this season from kicking off, here's my thoughts as to whether one should buy or sell into any hype surrounding the Hokies' offensive position groups:

Quarterback: Buy

It depends on what exactly you're buying. If you're expecting the performance to be better than last year, then yes, buy in. However, I do think that there's a ceiling to what presumptive starter Ethan Grunkemeyer can do — especially given the second half of the season, where Virginia Tech will make trips to Clemson, SMU and Miami. I have no doubt that the Hokies' quarterback situation is better than last year and will lead to better results. How much better isn't a known quantity yet.

Running Back: Buy

This is the easiest buy on the offensive side of the ball. Virginia Tech has a chance to field one of the ACC's better rushing attacks behind Marcellous Hawkins, whose combination of burst and physicality gives the Hokies a true feature back. Jeffery Overton Jr. has generated plenty of buzz entering his second season, while the room also has enough young depth to withstand the inevitable wear and tear of a 12-game schedule. With new offensive coordinator Ty Howle's offense set to be more balanced, the running game should be the unit that keeps the offense on schedule and opens up opportunities through the air.

Wide Receiver: Wait

I'm right on the fence. While Virginia Tech has proven contributors in Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown (846 receiving yards, five touchdowns for the Blue Devils in 2025) plus returnee Ayden Greene (516 yards, three TDs), the depth behind the two is thin at least for now. Takye Heath, who logged 200 receiving yards, should step in as the starter, but behind those three, it's mostly a gaggle of redshirt freshmen and true freshmen fighting for snaps in a crowded room.

Tight End: Buy

Spring games usually don't offer much, if anything — they're specifically geared to be vanilla and not offer many hints about the offense that will be ran in the fall — but if there was one thing apparent, it was that Virginia Tech's tight ends should feature into the attack far more prominently than before. The Hokies' tight ends combined for 205 of the game's 428 receiving yards on 17 catches, with Penn State transfer Luke Reynolds leading the way with 69 yards. If Reynolds' production can match his potential, then Virginia Tech should be well-set at the position in 2026.

Offensive Line: Sell

There are enough proven players here to believe Virginia Tech won't be a liability up front, but buying into this group as one of the ACC's better lines feels premature, especially given that the majority of the projected starters was present on last year's 3-9 unit. Montavious Cunningham and Johnny Garrett provide experience, while Kyle Altuner was stellar at center last year. Even so, replacing the production and leadership lost from last season won't happen overnight. Offensive line play is built on chemistry as much as talent, and that usually takes time. Entering September, though, I'm selling.