Two trap games Virginia Tech must watch out for this season

James Franklin and the Virginia Tech Hokies must ready themselves for what is going to be one of the ACC’s hardest schedules in Franklin’s first year.

The Hokies have the daunting task of playing both the Clemson Tigers and Miami Hurricanes…both away from home.

But while those games are known commodities, our task is to find two other matchups that may cause Tech some slip-ups in what will be one of the most hyped seasons in recent memory.

No. 1: Pittsburgh, Oct. 2

If there is one thing about Pat Narduzzi, it is that you never know what version of them you will get from season to season. At times when they are placed just outside the top 25, slowly creeping towards a ranking from week one, a few shock losses will plummet them to the middle of the ACC, and vice versa.

Now Tech hosts Pitt just two games before a daunting end-of-season run that includes the likes of Clemson, SMU, Miami, and UVA in four of its final five games, emphasizing just how important it is for the Franklin to not stumble against the Panthers.

Pitt is rebuilding after last season’s squad was largely torn apart by the NCAA Transfer Portal, but Narduzzi and Co. have also collected four wins over their last six games against the Hokies, two of those wins coming inside the fortress that is Lane Stadium.

No. 2: California, Oct. 10

Cal will be in their first season under former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. The same Oregon team that began Penn State’s three-game slide, eventually leading to Franklin’s dismissal from Happy Valley last season.

While Cal will be dealing with 32 incoming transfers under the first year Lupoi, the biggest task for the new head coach was retaining prized freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Sagapoultele finished his freshman season with a stellar 3,454 yards through the air, for 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, doing it all on a 64.2% completion rate.

Against Tech last season, Sagapolutele notched 286 yards and one touchdown in the heart-pounding double overtime Hokie win last Fall.

Cal’s transfer portal ranked No. 14 according to 247Sports, proving they will have talent from day one, and while hosting Clemson earlier in the season will likely take the title of “most important home game,” the chance to take the scalp of the Hokies will have to loom heavily on the mind of the Golden Bears.