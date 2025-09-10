Two Weeks In: What to Note From Virginia Tech Football So Far

ODU QB Colton Joseph is the leading rusher in the #FBS among QBs. He's rushed for 228 yards 3 TDs this season averaging 10.4 yards per carry.



The Monarchs travel to Blacksburg this Saturday Night as 7.5 point underdogs looking to send the Hokies to 0-3 on the season.