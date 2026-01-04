Former four-star quarterback Bryce Baker went on his official visit to Blacksburg on Sunday, and he posted on his Instagram. The true freshman sat behind Gio Lopez and Max Johnson during his time with the Tar Heels.

Baker is one of many quarterbacks Virginia Tech has been linked to early on. Former Nittany Lions Beau Pribula and Ethan Gurnkemeyer have been the names generating the most buzz due to their ties to James Franklin. Pribula has been heavily linked to the Hokies and Georgia Tech, who are making a heavy push to bring him in to replace Haynes King.

Grunkemeyer has yet to land any industry predictions, but has consistently been brought up as the top name linked to Virginia Tech at quarterback. This doesn't rule out the potential acquisition of Baker. The portal is an ever-changing landscape where one pitch is all it could take for a school to win a player over. Just like we're seeing with Pribula, the Hokies won't be the only team going after Grunkemeyer.

Bringing Baker in for a visit provides the Hokies with an array of options to ensure they leave the portal with a quarterback. A very real possibility is Franklin bringing in multiple passers to set the program up for the present and the future.

Baker's Bag

If Baker makes the change within the ACC, it won't be to sit back and develop. The room in UNC has no alpha had could've been one for Baker to step up in. He doesn't just want to play, he wants to win. His high school record shows that.

His junior and senior years with East Forsyth solidified him as a can't-miss prospect. He led them to a 23-3 record and two conference championships over that span. He finished 2023 with 3,082 yards, 39 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He followed that up with a 3,523-yard, 40-touchdown campaign. The North Carolina native completed 70.6% of his passes during those two seasons.

Baker showcased every tool scouts look for in a passer, but he was able to establish himself as a threat outside of the pocket. He had 536 yards and nine scores on the ground in his final two seasons. His type of play could be the final piece of Ty Howle's offensive puzzle. His mobility and arm talent could play right into the early down play-action sets Penn State began to install in 2025. However, if Howle was concerned about transitioning from Happy Valley, he would just bring in a familiar face in Grunkemeyer.

The Hokies may not have to choose between the two, given the QB room that's already present. Baker could immediately compete for the starting job, no matter who else is brought in. Bill Belichick thought very highly of the talent he possesses. A wealth of reps may not be the top-selling point in Blacksburg. The competition and development under Franklin's staff could be a golden opportunity for Baker to develop into one of the ACC's future stars.

