Virginia Tech at Miami: Final Score Predictions For Friday's Game
ACC play is starting to begin all across the conference in week five, as Duke plays North Carolina, Clemson plays Stanford, and Florida State faces off against SMU.
The biggest matchup this week though will be Cam Ward's first game in the ACC against Virginia Tech. The Hokies are looking to bounce back from losses against Rutgers and Vanderbilt, and Miami is looking to prove they are the pristine team in the ACC.
Miami and Virginia Tech have played different levels of competetion though. MIami's best wins are against Florida and South Florida, one of those teams being the worst in the SEC and the other being an above-average group of five team. Virginia Tech on the other hand, has faced Vanderbilt, who is arguably better than Florida, and Rutgers, who is one of the dark horse teams in the Big Ten to cause some chaos across the top teams.
That doesn't mean Virginia Tech is the better team on paper, Miami is by far the better team on paper, evidenced by the fact that Miami is a 17.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Last week, most of our staff predicted that Rutgers would defeat the Hokies, with only two members siding on Virginia Tech's side. For the second week in a row, everybody's prediction remains the same. Publisher and lead editor Jackson Caudell predicted that Miami would pile on the points, despite writers Kahlil McCuller and Connor Mardian picking the Hokies to upset the Hurricanes in South Beach.
Here's how we think Virginia Tech's matchup against Miami will go.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 3-1 record this year: Miami 42-20
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 2-2 record this year: Virginia Tech 27-24
Zach Ozmon (Writer), 3-1 record this year: Miami 37-17
Connor Mardian (Writer), 2-2 record this year: Virginia Tech 20-17
RJ Schafer (Writer), 3-1 record this year: Miami 34-14
