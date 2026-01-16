Virginia Tech CB Jordan "Jojo" Crim Returning for 2026

Virginia Tech football gained a boost to its cornerbacks corps ahead of the 2026 campaign; cornerback Jordan "Jojo" Crim posted on his X (formerly) Twitter account that he would be returning for the 2026 campaign. Crim, a 6-foot-0, 171-pound rising sophomore, will have three years of eligibility left and maintains a redshirt.

lol So I guess this post is necessary these days? LGH!🦃 @HokiesFB #runitback Thank You Lord❤️ TMC🏁 pic.twitter.com/8qIo819U2W — Jojo Crim (@CrimJordan1) January 16, 2026

Coming out of Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina, Crim was rated as a three-star on 247Sports; he was assessed an overall rating of 86. Crim was rated as the No. 128 cornerback in the Class of 2025 and the No. 31 recruit in the state of South Carolina. Crim played quarterback, safety, cornerback, receiver, kick returner and punt returner over his time at Camden. In his senior year, he logged 63 tackles, six pass breakups, two blocked field goals and a fumble recovery. For his efforts, he was named an all-region selection.

On the 247Sports composite, Crim was rated as the No. 1,923 overall player in the class with an aggregate rating of 0.8470 (three-star), the No. 167 cornerback and the No. 34 player in South Carolina. Crim received 34 offers, including offers from schools such as Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, NC State and Vanderbilt. Crim officially committed to Virginia Tech on Dec. 3, 2024, four days after the Hokies blew out Virginia, 37-17, in the Commonwealth Clash to clinch bowl eligibility.

In 2025, Crim logged 149 defensive snaps, per PFF. 125 of thosee saps came as a wide cornerback, while the other 24 were in the box. Crim had an almost even 75-74 split on passing/running snaps. Crim's highest level of action came in Week 6 against Wake Forest, where he logged four tackles in 49 snaps in a 30-23 loss to the Demon Deacons. Crim's strongest game was against Wofford, where he logged a 72.3 overall defensive grade, a 65.2 run defense score and a 78.3 tackle grade. In six games played, Crim logged eight tackles, four of which were unassisted.

Across the season, as a whole, Crim logged a 58.1 overall defensive grade on PFF, alongside a 61.9 grade in coverage and a 43.1 grade in run defense. Though his PFF grades indicate room for improvement, Crim showcased flashes of talent in his true freshman year.

Crim is the fifth cornerback from the 2025 campaign to confirm his return for another season, joining Joshua Clarke, Thomas Williams, Knahlij Harrell and fellow 2025 true freshman Jahmari DeLoatch.

On our site, you can find a list of all of Virginia Tech's confirmed returnees for the 2026 campaign here.

More Virginia Tech Football News: