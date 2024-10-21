All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Tuten, Powell-Ryland, Chaplin Receive All-ACC Team of the Week Honors

The Hokies had a historic 42-21 win against Boston College in Week 8.

RJ Schafer

Oct 17, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced their Football Players of the Week for Week 8.

Three Virginia Tech Hokies were found on the list, the most this season.

Running back Bhayshul Tuten, offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin, and defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland were joined by Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Miami receiver Samuel Brown Jr., Duke linebacker Ozzie Nicholas, Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers, Florida State specialist Samuel Singleton Jr., and NC State rookie CJ Bailey on the list.

Offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin was, yet again, the highest graded Hokies player by Pro Football Focus in Week 8. Chaplin received a grade of 88.8 and did not allow a sack, pressure, or quarterback hurry the entire game.

Running back Bhayshul Tuten was a lock for the ACC running back of the week honors. Tuten clearly led the conference in rushing yards, breaking a long standing Virginia Tech single-game rushing yards record, and had possibly the most dominant performance by a running back in the nation all year, let alone the ACC. Tuten showed his potential to be one of the best running backs on the country, hoping to rival Ashton Jeanty’s dominance.

Defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland also had a historic record-breaking performance. APR is the first ever Hokie to record 4+ sacks in three or more games, breaking his tie with Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, while also tying his and Smith’s single-game sack record with four. Powell-Ryland alongside Tuten, are two of the biggest game wreckers in the conference, and Brent Pry has so much to work with offensively and defensively. Powell-Ryland’s 20.5 career sacks ranks ninth all-time in Virginia Tech program history.

Additional Links:

Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Earns Head Coach of the Week Honors

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Break Record For Thursday Night Wins

Virginia Tech vs Boston College: PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Every Hokies Player

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Football