Virginia Tech Football: Tuten, Powell-Ryland, Chaplin Receive All-ACC Team of the Week Honors
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced their Football Players of the Week for Week 8.
Three Virginia Tech Hokies were found on the list, the most this season.
Running back Bhayshul Tuten, offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin, and defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland were joined by Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Miami receiver Samuel Brown Jr., Duke linebacker Ozzie Nicholas, Duke defensive back Chandler Rivers, Florida State specialist Samuel Singleton Jr., and NC State rookie CJ Bailey on the list.
Offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin was, yet again, the highest graded Hokies player by Pro Football Focus in Week 8. Chaplin received a grade of 88.8 and did not allow a sack, pressure, or quarterback hurry the entire game.
Running back Bhayshul Tuten was a lock for the ACC running back of the week honors. Tuten clearly led the conference in rushing yards, breaking a long standing Virginia Tech single-game rushing yards record, and had possibly the most dominant performance by a running back in the nation all year, let alone the ACC. Tuten showed his potential to be one of the best running backs on the country, hoping to rival Ashton Jeanty’s dominance.
Defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland also had a historic record-breaking performance. APR is the first ever Hokie to record 4+ sacks in three or more games, breaking his tie with Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, while also tying his and Smith’s single-game sack record with four. Powell-Ryland alongside Tuten, are two of the biggest game wreckers in the conference, and Brent Pry has so much to work with offensively and defensively. Powell-Ryland’s 20.5 career sacks ranks ninth all-time in Virginia Tech program history.
