All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies 1st Round Pick Caleb Farley Signed to Panthers Roster

Caleb Farley played for Virginia Tech in college.

RJ Schafer

Oct 13, 2018; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley (3) tight end Chris Cunningham (85) and wide receiver Phil Patterson (8) celebrate with fans after a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Hokies won 22-19. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2018; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Caleb Farley (3) tight end Chris Cunningham (85) and wide receiver Phil Patterson (8) celebrate with fans after a win against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Hokies won 22-19. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Blacksburg, Vir-- The Carolina Panthers are signing former first-round pick Caleb Farley to their active roster. Adam Schefter broke the news early on Monday morning.

Caleb was amazing at Virginia Tech, and was a key part of the Hokies secondary. He was on the First Team All-ACC in the 2019 season, and had a first-round level worthy season. Per his bio at Virginia Tech Athletics:

"Led the ACC in passes defended with 16 ... Was tied for second in the league with four INTs ... Tied a career high with four tackles at Boston College (8/31) and also had two pass breakups ... Registered an INT vs. Furman (9/14) ... Recorded two INTs at Miami (10/5) ... Had a career-best four passes defended va. UNC (10/19) ... Found the end zone for the first time in his career with a 17-yard INT return at Georgia Tech (11/16) ... Posted a tackle, a pass breakup and a QB hurry in the shutout vs. Pitt (11/23) ... missed the last two contests of the season due to injury. "

Farley was a victim of preseason roster cuts as the Titans cut their roster to 53 players after signing L'Jarious Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie to their active roster. He had been with the team since 2021, but hadn't seen game action since 2022 due to an unfortunate bout with injuries at the professional level.

This year, Farley has played in three games as a standard elevation from the Panthers' practice squad, using up his limit.

Now, he has been elevated to the active roster and tight end Ian Thomas was named to the injured reserve.

Related Stories:

College Football Bowl Projections: Where is Virginia Tech Projected to Play After Week Twelve?

Virginia Tech Football: SP+ Rankings Shake Up After Hokies’ Bye Week

Virginia Tech Football: Updated ACC Football Standings After Week Twelve

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.