Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies 1st Round Pick Caleb Farley Signed to Panthers Roster
Blacksburg, Vir-- The Carolina Panthers are signing former first-round pick Caleb Farley to their active roster. Adam Schefter broke the news early on Monday morning.
Caleb was amazing at Virginia Tech, and was a key part of the Hokies secondary. He was on the First Team All-ACC in the 2019 season, and had a first-round level worthy season. Per his bio at Virginia Tech Athletics:
"Led the ACC in passes defended with 16 ... Was tied for second in the league with four INTs ... Tied a career high with four tackles at Boston College (8/31) and also had two pass breakups ... Registered an INT vs. Furman (9/14) ... Recorded two INTs at Miami (10/5) ... Had a career-best four passes defended va. UNC (10/19) ... Found the end zone for the first time in his career with a 17-yard INT return at Georgia Tech (11/16) ... Posted a tackle, a pass breakup and a QB hurry in the shutout vs. Pitt (11/23) ... missed the last two contests of the season due to injury. "
Farley was a victim of preseason roster cuts as the Titans cut their roster to 53 players after signing L'Jarious Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie to their active roster. He had been with the team since 2021, but hadn't seen game action since 2022 due to an unfortunate bout with injuries at the professional level.
This year, Farley has played in three games as a standard elevation from the Panthers' practice squad, using up his limit.
Now, he has been elevated to the active roster and tight end Ian Thomas was named to the injured reserve.
