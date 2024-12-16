Virginia Tech Football: Five Players in the Transfer Portal Who Make Sense for the Hokies
Virginia Tech has lost plenty of impact players in the transfer portal: Keli Lawson, Jalen Stroman, Xavier Chaplin, Malachi Thomas, Mose Phillips, Braelin Moore, and Mansoor Delane, among others, but with the current state of the transfer portal, there are so many players for the Hokies to grab.
To my count, eight of the Hokies' starters last year were transfers at some point, like Kyron Drones from Baylor for example, and there is more players in the portal than ever, so how should Virginia Tech capitalize?
Here are five players in the portal that I think would make a lot of sense for Virginia Tech:
NOTE: This is just speculation, not reporting any interest from players or coaches on this list.
1. VMI Transfer OT Tyriq Poindexter
The Hokies are losing plenty of production at the offensive tackle slot, and the Hokies will have to replace left tackle Xavier Chaplin who transferred to Auburn during this year's transfer portal cycle. Poindexter is originally from Roanoke, Virginia, and started 26 games in his career at VMI. He has received plenty of interest in the transfer portal, and would be a welcomed addition to a Virginia Tech offensive line which is losing more than half of their production.
2. Western Carolina Transfer WR Zion Booker
Frankly, Virginia Tech has a ton of unproven talent at the wide receiver season heading into next year. The Hokies will graduate their top four wide receivers, and they have suffered portal entries from Chance Fitzgerald, Jordan Tapscott, and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, who were all set for a decent amount of playing time. Booker has that big-play potential that Virginia Tech needs. He is set to visit Virginia Tech according to Matt Zenitz. Booker had two games over 100 yards against Furman and The Citadel.
3. App State Transfer WR Makai Jackson
The Hokies should bring in more than one transfer portal addition this offseason, the production they are losing at that position is that massive. Jackson recorded 745 receiving yards and five touchdowns, and 90 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He could bring a diverse skill set to the wide receiver room, and presumably start for the Hokies.
4. Texas State Transfer DT Dominique Ratcliff
Similar to Virginia Tech's receiver room, the defensive line for Virginia Tech has suffered plenty of losses to graduation and the transfer portal. Kelvin Gilliam slots in well to Virginia Tech's defensive tackle slot, but the Hokies need to replace some production. Ratcliff recorded two sacks last year, one gaainst Lamar and one against UL-Monroe. He holds an offer from Virginia Tech, and could stand to gain from an increase in opponent strength.
5. Kent State Transfer EDGE Kameron Olds
Olds could be Virginia Tech's biggest transfer get in the 2024 cycle by a large margin, he was offered by Virginia Tech on the 9th of December and he is one of the most sought-after MAC transfers. He is ranked as the 43rd overall player in the transfer portal by 247Sports, and the 6th best edge rusher. Olds is originally from Richmond, Virginia and spent two years at Buffalo before he transferred to Kent State and broke out in his junior year. He recorded six sacks and an interception and received a PFF grade of 74.4.
