Virginia Tech Football: Five Way Too Early Projections for the Hokies' Defense
Today marks part two of our All Hokies on SI series where we evaluate some "lengthy" expectations for the Hokies heading into a crucial fourth year under head coach Brent Pry. Today's task is to look at Virginia Tech's reformed defense under new coordinator Sam Siefkes and to drop five goals for the Hokies heading into next season.
1. The Hokies tally three All-ACC defensive players
This is one of the more ambitious shouts I could post on this list. Not because the Hokies don't have the talent, but rather I would expect Virginia Tech to have a more cohesive defense under Siefkes, which allows for a more fluent system rather than what Tech fans saw last season, which was a few stars dominating the field rather than what fans are hoping to see under Siefkes.
2. Tech allows under 115 rushing yards per game
Last season, Tech planted themselves in 10th in terms of rushing yards per game (147.1). Due to the strength of Tech's revamped defensive line, which sees talent spread across the whole line.
3. The Hokies lead the ACC in total sacks
Last year, leading the ACC in sacks was newcomer SMU. The Mustangs totaled 43 sacks. I expect Siefkes' schemes to throw a lot of different ideas at opposing offenses, which could throw off the odd offense Tech faces.
4. Virginia Tech slices their opponent 3rd down rate
Pry's squad allowed the fourth-highest opponent third-down rate in the ACC, allowing 39.2% of opponents' third downs to move the chains. If the Hokies can slice that down by even four percent, that would have moved them to sixth best in the ACC.
5. The Hokies incur below 60 penalties
One of the many points of contention under coach Pry has been Virginia Tech's inability to keep penalties out of their backfield. Last season, the Hokies did a good job of allowing 54.3 yards per game, which ranked sixth in the conference. That 53 yards per game adjusted to 78 penalties through the season.
