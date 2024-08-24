Virginia Tech Football: Former NFL All-Pro Pat McAfee Lists Virginia Tech as a Team To ‘LOOK OUT’ For
As we get closer to the start of college football season, everyone has a list of teams and players they are amped to see from every conference. That is no different today as Pat McAfee has stated the Virginia Tech Hokies as his team to "LOOK OUT" for in the ACC:
"For the ACC, it's the old faithful and you mentioned Florida State, Clemson, NC State's ranked in the top twenty-five. Look out for Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech returns twenty starters. Okay, twenty starters. Five offensive linemen, all return. Quarterbacks, Drones, run options, guys, they're able to move the rock, and if you get into Blacksburg in a big game, That's a tough place to play. I think the ACC is going to show up this year in a massive way."
The returning players that Pat McAfee mentioned is an important piece to take into consideration as the Hokies have the most returning players in the ACC on offense and defense. The Hokies last year had one of the best finishes in the conference, finishing 7-6 on the season and winning three of their last five games, including a Military Bowl game win against Tulane 41-20.
Virginia Tech has also been receiving praise by other analysts on ESPN as a potential threat in the ACC as they have gained more experience, Matt Barrie stated:
"Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech’s got a great young quarterback in Kyron Drones. They also have a very favorable schedule, they open the season August 31st, they travel to Vanderbilt. (They) begin ACC play on September 27th at Miami. According to the analytics, the Hokies have the second-easiest strength of schedule in the ACC. Give me the Hokies as a surprise entrance in the College Football Playoff.”
Based on these analyst's predictions, the Hokies should be a very fun team to watch and a team to very much so keep an eye on for a playoff spot.