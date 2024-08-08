Virginia Tech Quarterback Kyron Drones Named to Davey O’Brien Watch List
The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is given to the best college quarterback. The namesake of the award was the first ever quarterback to win the Heisman or the Maxwell Award. LSU's Jayden Daniels was the most recent to win the award, followed by TCU's Max Duggan in 2022, and Alabama's Bryce Young in 2021. Kyron Drones was listed as a quarterback who could put his name in that legendary list.
The 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List was released today, consisting of thirty-six quarterbacks. Drones was one of eight quarterbacks in the ACC, a list that includes: Haynes King of Georgia Tech, Cade Klubnik of Clemson, Grayson McCall of NC State, Kyle McCord of Syracuse, Preston Stone of SMU, DJ Uiagalelei of Florida State, and Cam Ward of Miami.
Drones' expectations are certainly soaring after his amazing campaign in 2023. He was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, passing for over two thousand yards, and rushing for 818 yards and five touchdowns. He only threw three picks while throwing for seventeen touchdowns, and completely dominated some very solid ACC defenses. There is still room for improvement, but Brent Pry and this Virginia Tech coaching staff seems very confident in his abilities.
Kyron Drones is super confident as well , and he knows that he can succeed at the next level as well. During a presser in the spring Kyron was quoted as saying, “There’s no such thing as somebody being perfect, but I try to be the best I can be. I do hold myself to a certain standard and I’ve been like that all my life. Being hard on myself. I know sometimes it’s not as good as to be too hard on yourself, but that’s just the way I am. I hold myself to a certain standard that nobody else will hold me to.”
Drones is certainly set for a great year in 2024, and is a player who could compete for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award at the end of the season. This will be Kyron's first full season at the helm, and will have all of the keys to the offense, as well as being a year older and knowing the system much better. The potential is out of the roof, and NFL scouts should begin to watch Kyron Drones very closely.
The large Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List will be cut down to the 35-player Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024 on October 29th. The semi-finalists from that class will be announced on November 12th, and the Davey O'Brien Award winner will be announced on December 12th during The Home Depot College Football Awards.