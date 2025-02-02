All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Freshmen who will take on bigger roles in 2025

Who should the Hokies rely on more in 2025?

RJ Schafer

Sep 21, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Takye Heath (2) runs the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Bo Mascoe (3) during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Hokies had some pretty solid production from their freshmen in the 2024 season, but with all of the departures this offseason, the 2024 class of freshmen have an extreme opportunity to make an immediate impact this season.

Quentin Reddish arguably made the biggest impact out of freshmen in the 2024 class, but plenty of offensive skill position players made a big impact. So which Hokies will make the biggest impact in 2025?

1. Wide Receivers Brodie Adams and Chanz Wiggins

It seems so obvious to chunk Brodie Adams and Chanz Wiggins into the same category. Brodie got slightly more work in the 2024 season, logging one rush for 47 yards and catching one pass for 14 yards. Chanz Wiggins didn’t record any stats in the 2024 season, but with the flurry of wide receivers leading, somebody needs to step up.

I think Adams and Wiggins fit that role perfectly. Chanz and Brodie can both play outside and will likely backup Donovan Greene and Cam Seldon. Keylen Adams and Chanz Wiggins were two of the highest rated recruits in Virginia Tech’s 2024 recruiting class. The athleticism for both of these players is off the charts, but 2025 will be their opportunity to prove themselves at the highest level.

2. Defensive Lineman Andrew Hanchuk

Hanchuk didn’t see action in the 2024 season, but looking at his high school tape leads me to believe he could make a big jump in his sophomore season. He has extreme size and struggled with an injury before the season that kept him out of the season in 2024.

3. Running Back Tyler Mason

Now this one doesn’t make perfect sense, but let me explain. Mason had ten carries in the 2024 season, generally only playing when Bhayshul Tuten was down. Even though the Hokies raided the portal for running backs, Virginia Tech is likely to become a team that believes in the “running back-by-committee” concept which would henceforth give Mason, and some of the other Hokies’ backs opportunities beyond what the two-deep depth chart may suggest.

