Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Official Measurements For 2025 Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL is one of the biggest events leading up to the NFL Draft and weigh ins and practices are starting this week leading up to the game on Saturday. Former Hokies Bhayshul Tuten, Dorian Strong, Jaylin Lane, Da'Quan Felton, and Aeneas Peebles are all participating in this week's practices and games. Today, all players got their official height and weights, as well as other important measurements.
All five of these players are going to be trying to raise their draft stock this week practicing in front of NFL coaches and front office members. One former Hokie is already turning heads in the pre-draft process and that is former Hokies pass rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryalnd, who is participating in the Shrine Bowl this week.
With the 2024 season now concluded, ESPN ranked the top 100 players from the 2024 season, and included at No. 44 was Powell-Ryland:
"Powell-Ryland finished just a half-sack shy of Donovan Ezeiruaku's Power 4 lead, but when he was on his game, there might not have been a better pass rusher in the country. Powell-Ryland had three different games with at least three sacks each -- vs. Old Dominion, Boston College and Virginia -- something no power conference defender had done since Missouri's Michael Sam in 2013. Powell-Rylands 15.1% pressure rate ranked in the top 10 among Power 4 defenders, and he added three forced fumbles and a blocked punt for good measure"
While the Hokies had a disappointing season, Powell-Ryland had one of the best individual seasons ever for Virginia Tech.
Here’s what Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network had to say about Powell-Ryland’s NFL potential:
”Antwuan Powell-Ryland is a diversified pass rusher with varying speeds, angles, and hand counters to consistently win the edge from altering alignments. He’s a highly productive pass rusher in the ACC with success both as LE and RE inside a defensive architecture.
As a pass rusher, Powell-Ryland showcases a mature repertoire with an outstanding blend of speed, power, bend, and technicality at the position. Can win strictly as an athlete with speed to the outside shoulder or with a powerful and smooth up and under, swim, club-rip, and inside spin move. What’s also impressive in his game is his balance when faced with contact, where Powell-Ryland is rarely jolted back, consistently working through blocks and into the opponent's chest. Linemen that are unable to establish leverage quickly can be embarrassed early in the rep.
While not the biggest or strongest athlete on a roster, Powell-Ryland plays with spring-loaded hands that can put opponents of all sizes on their heels. He has excellent striking technique and can vary his punch timing and speeds from different alignments and angles at the top of his rush. He’s a high-effort player who never stops churning his legs at contact. Good burst off the snap and does well to stay low a majority of the time to reduce the surface area for opponents to target.”
