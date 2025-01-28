Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Complete 2025 Schedule Officially Released
While Virginia Tech had already known the dates of their first five games of the season, the rest of the ACC schedule was officially revealed tonight.
The Hokies and the Gamecocks are going to be one of two big clashes on the opening Sunday of the season, with Miami and Notre Dame facing off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
When listing the top 16 non-conference games for next season, FootballScoops Zach Barnett ranked the showdown between the Hokies and the Gamecocks as the 13th best non-conference game next season:
13. No. 10 South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech at Atlanta (Aug. 31): "It's Shame Beamer vs. The Program That Frank Beamer built. South Carolina appears to be in its strongest place since the Steve Spurrier era of the early 2010s, which should translate to a Gamecock victory here. If not, look out, because the 2025 SEC schedule is not forgiving."
Of course the obvious headline in this game is going to be South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer coaching against his fathers team. Frank Beamer is the greatest coach in the history of Virginia Tech and there is certain to be a lot of talk in the lead up to this game about his son coaching against the Hokies.
While Virginia Tech is not going to have the same amount of hype that it received ahead of the 2024 season, South Carolina is going to enjoy plenty. The Gamecocks were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch of this season and made a case to be in the College Football Playoff at the end. They are going to return quarterback LaNorris Sellers and standout defensive end Dylan Stewart and may just start the year in the top 10. The Hokies on the other hand have been one of the hardest-hit teams when it comes to transfer portal entries and their roster is going to look a lot different when the two teams kick off the season at Mercedes Benz Stadium. To Brent Pry's credit, he has done a solid job of landing talent in the portal after an early mass exodus, but they are going to be the underdog in week one vs South Carolina.
South Carolina leads the all-time series 11-7 between the two teams, but they have not met since 1991. Virginia Tech has not beaten South Carolina since 1974.
Complete Virginia Tech 2025 Schedule
August 31st - vs South Carolina (Neutral Field)
September 6 - vs Vanderbilt
September 13 - vs Old Dominion
September 20 - vs Wofford
September 27 - At NC State (ACC Opener)
October 4 - vs Wake Forest
October 11 - At Georgia Tech
October 18 - BYE
October 23 or 24 - vs Cal
November 1 - vs Louisville
November 8 - BYE
November 15 - At Florida State
November 22 - vs Miami
November 29 - At Virginia
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Official Measurements For 2025 Senior Bowl
Report: Virginia Tech Targeting NFL Coach for Defensive Coordinator Job
Virginia Tech Basketball: How did the Hokies NET Ranking Change Following The Loss to Clemson?