Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Commitment From One of The Top Transfer Running Backs In The Portal
Virginia Tech is losing one of the top running backs in the country in Bhayshul Tuten, as well as backup Malachi Thomas. The Hokies needed to get a replacement for those guys and they landed one of the best running backs in the transfer portal. According to multiple reports, Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart has committed to Virginia Tech, becoming the second commitment from the Hokies out of the transfer portal.
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
Clemson safety Sherrod Covil Jr officially committed to the Hokies Wednesday night and gives them help in the secondary.
Virginia Tech has lost a lot of talent in the secondary to the transfer portal this offseason, but Covil gives them an experienced safety who should be able to make an impact right away.
Covil was a reserve safety for the Tigers and for his career, he totaled 32 tackles and one pass deflection. He is originally from Chesapeake, VA and was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. As a prospect, the 247Sports composite ranked him as the No. 205 player in the country, No. 16 safety in the country, and No. 7 player in the state of Virginia. At Pro Football Focus, Covil finished with a 50.8 defensive grade in 124 snaps, including a 74.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, he finished with a 60.3 grade in 120 snaps and in 2022, he finished with a 68.2 grade in 258 snaps.
Here is the scouting report from when Covil was a prospect from 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn:
"Has frame to support 200 pounds. Can play free or strong safety, and could plug in as nickel as well. Excels on field for one of top teams in Virginia. Is college ready for a strength standpoint. Tough, physical player with closing speed and a devastating hitter who delivers big, clean hits. Loves to compete. Never misses a chance to make a physical, aggressive tackle. Plays fast but excellent body control. Has ideal timing and good ball skills while also being technically sound. Routinely covers 20 yards to make a hit or open field tackle. Improved man-to-man cover skills from junior season. Jams and re-routes receivers regularly when matched up in the slot. Shows he an ability to flip hips and cover outside of numbers. Instinctual and quick to recognize plays. Excellent reaction time. Can sort through traffic and locate ball carrier. Can stack and shed but often beats the block. Has mentality to come and stuff run. Shows blitzing ability. Size concerns at a shade under 6-foot but does have plus length. Bigger receivers can win 50-50 balls because of size. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. NFL draft mid-round potential."
Virginia Tech has a lot of holes to fill on its roster, but Covil has potential and should be able to step in right away.
