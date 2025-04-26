Brent Pry reacts to Bhayshul Tuten being selected to the Jacksonville Jaguars
The first Hokie off the board was Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fourth round, 104th pick.
Tuten exploded onto the scene as a Hokie in his two years in Southwest Virginia, tallying 25 rushing touchdowns and 2,022 yards over two seasons.
That's not all. Tuten broke the Virginia Tech single-game record for rushing yards (266) and recorded six games with over 100 yards on the ground. The speedy running back was twice named to All-ACC teams during his tenure at Tech.
Despite the Hokies finishing 13-13 during Tuten's time, he was one of six Hokies invited to the NFL combine, along with Dorian Strong, Aeneas Peebles, Jaylin Lane and Antwaun Powell-Ryland.
Although NFL Next Gen Stats ranked Tuten as the fifth-best running back prospect in the draft, he lit up the combine.
- Height: 5'9"
- Weight: 206 lbs
- Hand Size: 9"
- Arm Length: 29 1/2"
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.32 (1.49 10-yard split)- (Best among running backs)
- Vertical Jump: 40.50"-(Best among running backs)
- Broad Jump: 10'10" (Fourth best among running backs)
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry released this quote over Bhayshul Tuten
“Bhayshul has a quiet confidence about him that I absolutely love. He is an explosive athlete with a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed but also runs with powerful legs and great contact balance which allows him to run through defenders. Bhayshul’s combine numbers were off the charts and he has tremendous upside at the next level.”
The New Jersey native started his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T before transferring to Virginia Tech for his final two years. He had 1,578 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns at NC A&T. His efficiency was what drew in running backs coach Elijah Brooks. Tuten totaled 2,342 scrimmage yards, 29 touchdowns, and 5.8 yards per carry during his tenure as a Hokie.
He was a bright spot on an inconsistent Hokies offense. Before injury disrupted his season late in the year, Tuten was on pace to finish among the top names in college football. The numbers he put up last year without eclipsing 200 carries raised plenty of eyebrows.
