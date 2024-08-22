Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Name Their 2024 Football Captains
Virginia Tech has named seven players as captains for the 2024 football season, including two players who are now multi-year captains. Virginia Tech has three captains on offense and defense and Punter Peter Moore.
Veterans Peter Moore and Kaden Moore were again named captains after earning the honors last season. Peter Moore who is going into the season as a red-shirt junior has been looked at as one of the most useful punters in the ACC and his bio from Virginia Tech Athletics stated:
"2023: Played in all 13 games ... served as a team captain ... punted 60 times for 2,588 yards, averaging 43.1 yards per punt ... 19 punts went for 50+ yards while 17 were downed inside the 20-yard line ... attempted a season low, two punts against Boston College (Nov. 11) during Virginia Tech's 48-point offensive showcase ... tied his season high for punt attempts (seven) at Louisville (Nov. 4), totaling 296 punt yards (42.3-yard average) ... delivered three punts totaling 135 punt yards (45.0-yard average), including his long of 58 yards vs. Syracuse (Oct. 26) ... booted four punts with an average attempt of 46.3 yards, including his long of 56 yards against Wake Forest (Oct. 14) ... placed 2-of-6 punts within the 20 yard line, averaging 41.8 yards per attempt at Florida State (Oct. 7) ... averaged 40.4 punt yards from five attempts, totaling 202 punt yards vs. Pitt (Sept. 30) ... had five of his seven punts fair caught (295 punt yards, 42.1-yard average) at Marshall (Sept. 23) ... tied his season high for punts inside the 20 yard line (three) ... achieved a season long with his 62-yard punt during the third quarter at Rutgers (Sept. 16) ... dropped three of his five attempts inside the 20-yard line ... was named to the Ray Guy Award "Ray's 8" for Week 3 on the merit of his performance ... placed three of his seven punts inside the 20 yard line, racking up 324 punt yards (46.3 per attempt) against Purdue (Sept. 9) ... delivered three punts of 50+ yards, including his game long of 55 yards ... was named the ACC Co-Specialist of the Week ... attempted three punts resulting in two touch backs and one downed inside the 20 yard line against Old Dominion (Sept. 2) ... achieved two punts of 50+ yards against the Monarchs."
Standout quarterback Kyron Drones and star cornerback Dorian Strong are some of Virginia Tech's top players, and both were also named captains for the Irish. Dorian Strong finished last season making the All-ACC Third Team and became just the second FBS cornerback since 2014 with 300 plus coverage snaps to give up less than 10 receptions and less than 100 yards receiving in a season.
Linebacker Sam Brumfield, defensive lineman Cole Nelson, and wide receiver were named captains for the team. That trio has been working extremely hard this off-season and it has shown as they have all been named team captains and this puts Virginia Tech in a good situation. Virginia Tech has seven captains for both sides of the ball, showing that everyone has someone to hold them accountable with veteran leadership. Which other teams may lack as they have the most returning players in the ACC Conference and shows why expectations are so high for the Hokies this season.