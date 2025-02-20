Virginia Tech Football: How does Kyron Drones Fit Philip Montgomery's Offense?
With the Hokies hiring new offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery to the coaching staff, it will be interesting to see how quarterback Kyron Drones fits under his scheme. Based on Coach Montgomery's history with offenses in the past, it is safe to say that this is a good fit for Drones.
Our own RJ Schafer broke down the pairing of the two and Montgomery's history on offense:
"Montgomery’s connections in the South allow the Hokies to dip back into the southern recruiting trail, where the best high school talent is on a consistent basis. Now, the Hokies can dip into that talent pool while still keeping Pry on the staff, recruiting will be at an all-time high, hopefully, for the Hokies after this hire.
Montgomery also had some of the best offenses in the country when he was at Baylor. Quarterback Robert Griffin III learned under Montgomery when Montgomery was the quarterbacks coach.
Overall, Montgomery has solid experience as a quarterback whisperer at Baylor and Tulsa and he could work with Kyron Drones for him to have a historic senior season. This is a completely unexpected hire, but a solid one. It doesn’t immediately make the Hokies title contenders, but it’s a start. Montgomery won’t be the most innovative offensive coordinator in the country, but he can get the Hokies to the upper echelon of the ACC. He’s also not the youngest coach available, but that’s probably a good thing. He’s got experience working with football players at all ages. He’s a safe hire with some high upside, I think it checks all the boxes, and it’s exactly what the Hokies needed at offensive coordinator."
Adding Montgomery to this offense with Kyron Drones could be something to pay attention to this season. It is important to note that during Montgomery's time at Baylor with quarterback Robert Griffin III, he was able to help Griffin win the Heisman as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in 2011. He then became the offensive coordinator for Baylor for two seasons from 2012-2014 and finished with the number 2 total ranked offense in 2012. Drones has also worked with Robert Griffin in the past and the two have known each other before Drones went to Baylor in 2021. With the two having similar playing styles, it will be interesting to see if Montgomery and Drones could replicate what RGIII and Montgomery did in Baylor in 2012.
